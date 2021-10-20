UIS Theatre presents 'Stop Kiss' | Community Voices

Wisconsin's oldest community theater is back in 2021 with two weekends of live performances of "Steel Magnolias.” Wisecracks, verbal collisions, and the weight of mortality animate this play, the basis of the 1989 movie. Shows are Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31 at 2:00 p.m., and Nov. 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 7 at 2:00 p.m. at the Janesville Performing Arts Center. To get tickets, go here. To find out more about the show and the theater company, visit the Janesville Little Theatre website and click on the press release.
