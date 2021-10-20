CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets host the Anaheim Ducks tonight in the home opener at Canada Life Centre. Check back later today for the Morning Skate Report, and tune into the JetsTV Live Pregame Show presented by Budweiser beginning at 10:30 am CT across all digital plaltforms - Facebook, Twitter, YouTube,...

arcticicehockey.com

Game 1 Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Anaheim Ducks

Regular season hockey is back and so are we! The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Anaheim Ducks. Expect Cole Perfetti to make his NHL debut tonight which is great even if he does not stick around full time. This should be a good time for all involved. Namely us the fans who get to watch it live.
NHL
ourcommunitynow.com

McTavish, 18, scores in NHL debut as Ducks beat Jets 4-1

The 18-year-old McTavish scored less than 14 minutes into his NHL debut as the Ducks opened the season with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. “I definitely couldn’t have dreamed it any better,
NHL
sacramentosun.com

Jets, Ducks turn pages on last season's disappointments

The Winnipeg Jets will nearly be at full strength and ready to start chasing their ambitions Wednesday when they open their NHL season on the road against the Anaheim Ducks. The Jets will be without forward Mark Scheifele in the opener, their first game in the United States since March 2020, as he works off the last of a four-game suspension for a brutal hit on the Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans in the second round of the playoffs.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Jets Storylines to Watch in Season Opener Versus Ducks

If you’re an avid Winnipeg Jets fan, tonight’s season opener versus the Anaheim Ducks will be like seeing a kid at a candy store. You know the one…the kid who looks in the front window from the street, but the store is locked? He sees all the goodies inside and even has money to buy some, but the store is hopelessly closed. Well, tonight they open the front door to the Jets’ NHL season, but just to add to the anticipation, they’re going to excruciatingly make you wait until 9:00 CDT for the magic to start. For the first time since Feb. 2020, the Winnipeg Jets will step onto the ice and two national anthems will be sung prior to puck drop, which will hopefully be the start of a full season of normalcy, or at least as close as possible to what we once knew was normal.
NHL
FanSided

Anaheim Ducks vs Jets: Date, Time, Rapid Fire Questions, More

The day is finally here! We have waited months for the return of Anaheim Ducks hockey, and it won’t be long before they take to center ice in Anaheim for Game One of the 2021-22 season. With Bob Murray finally taking some responsibility and moving forward with a rebuild, there isn’t a lot of hope that the Ducks will have a great season, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting.
NHL
NHL

Sabres defeat Lightning, continue hot start

BUFFALO -- Craig Anderson made 35 saves for the Buffalo Sabres, who continued their hot start with a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center on Monday. Victor Olofsson scored two goals, Robert Hagg had a goal and an assist, and Tage Thompson had two assists for the Sabres (4-1-1), who had lost their previous seven games to the Lightning dating to Nov. 13, 2018.
NHL
chatsports.com

Liveblog: Ducks take down Jets in season opener

The Anaheim Ducks played a Canadian team for the first time since early 2020, as the Winnipeg Jets visited Orange County last night. Mason McTavish was a surprise lineup plug-in, as it looked like he was set to be a healthy scratch, however, Max Jones came down with a non-COVID-related illness, which allowed the young winger to slot into the line up.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. DUCKS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Anaheim. The Flames host the Anaheim Ducks tonight, starting at 7:30 PM MT (Sportsnet West). Limited tickets are available HERE. The following lines and pairings were used during this morning's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome:. Lines. Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm -...
NHL
dallassun.com

With 'dirty play' in mind, Ducks face Jets again

The Anaheim Ducks will be extra protective of goalie John Gibson when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Anaheim beat the Jets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams on Oct. 13, and there was plenty of action between whistles. One scrum occurred after Winnipeg forward Andrew...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele Tests Positive, Won’t Play vs Ducks

The Winnipeg Jets are getting hit hard with the COVID absences. Mark Scheifele is the latest player to be added to the list and he won’t be in the lineup Thursday night for the Jets’ home opener. The good news is the widespread issue that was feared to be circulating through the Jets’ roster isn’t as bad as initially thought. The bad news is that Scheifele joins captain Blake Wheeler and neither will be available as the Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gameday preview: Wild vs. Anaheim

5 p.m. vs. Anaheim Ducks • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM Wild update: After starting 3-0, the Wild isn't expected to make any lineup changes for Round 2 with the Ducks. Fs Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each have a team-high five points. Kaprizov along with Fs Kevin Fiala and Marcus Foligno are on three-game point streaks. Overall, 14 Wild players have picked up at least a point and seven have scored.The Wild's season-opening victory last week at Anaheim extended its win streak against the Ducks to eight games.
NHL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jets vs Ducks

WINNIPEG - The big night has finally arrived, as the Winnipeg Jets (0-2-1) will finally get to play in front of their home fans at Canada Life Centre after three games on the road. "There is a good buzz there this morning," head coach Paul Maurice said of the morning...
NHL
Reuters

Jets down Ducks in home opener for first victory

Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist to help the Winnipeg Jets win their home opener on Thursday night, 5-1 against the Anaheim Ducks. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist, Andrew Copp and Josh Morrissey also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves to help the Jets post their first victory in four games this season.
NHL
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets Fantasy: Value Picks in the Home Opener vs the Ducks

The Winnipeg Jets are finally at the Canada Life Centre for the first time this season as they will have their home opener tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. Last week, the Jets kicked off their season against the Ducks in Anaheim and it did not go so well for the Jets. Although Winnipeg outshot Anaheim 34-22, they lost 4-1. The Jets lost both the special teams battle and the goaltending duel.
NHL
Yardbarker

Jets' Mark Scheifele out vs. Ducks due to COVID-19

The Winnipeg Jets continue to have a rough start to the season. It was previously learned that Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning but later returned a negative test. Had he tested negative a second time, he could've participated in Thursday's home opener against the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
NHL

O'Reilly in COVID-19 protocol, out at least four games for Blues

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly and Brandon Saad each were placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol by the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. O'Reilly, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, will miss at least the next four games after experiencing symptoms. Saad, who tested positive Oct. 21, will miss at least the next two games.
NHL
NHL

Oshie has hat trick, Ovechkin scores two in Capitals win against Senators

OTTAWA -- T.J. Oshie scored a hat trick and Alex Ovechkin had two goals for the Washington Capitals in a 7-5 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday. "He was flying today," Ovechkin said of Oshie. "It seems like every time he takes a shot or makes a play, it 100 percent goes in the net or goes off a stick. I think their line played very well. It was nice to see him get a hatty."
NHL
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ ANA

There is a lot to like about the Jets top centreman and his four-game goal scoring streak which is a career high. He's going to the tough areas, and he has embraced the fact that he has to pick up the slack without Mark Scheifele in the lineup. Paul Maurice has always said that they believed in Dubois even when things weren't going his way last season. The Jets coaching staff is still learning about the 23-year-old as he continues his time in Winnipeg.
NHL
NHL

Merzlikins makes 31 saves, Blue Jackets defeat Stars

COLUMBUS -- Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves to help the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gregory Hofmann and Zach Werenski each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (4-2-0). "We had a solid game...
NHL
NHL

Thornton helps Panthers remain undefeated, keep Coyotes winless

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers won their sixth straight game to start the season, 5-3 against the Arizona Coyotes at FLA Live Arena on Monday. Joe Thornton scored his first goal with Florida (6-0-0), and Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist. Spencer Knight made 18 saves; he has not lost in his six NHL regular-season games.
NHL

