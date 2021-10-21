Sul Ross Theatre hits its mark with its 100th season

With a new season of “Gold Rush” running its course on the Discovery Channel, fans are catching up with their favorite miners. Often with “Gold Rush,” more individuals have thoughts of striking it rich in the gold mining industry. It is a task that is far easier said than done as first-time gold diggers learn the treacheries of the mining business. Still, it isn’t enough to stop people from uprooting their comfortable lives and heading to gold-rich regions. Perhaps the success of “Gold Rush” and its excellent ratings have something to do with that. Witnessing someone strike it rich and becoming a millionaire in short order is very enticing to practically everyone. Still, only a fraction of gold miners hit huge paydays during their gold mining days.

