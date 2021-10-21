Sul Ross Theatre hits its mark with its 100th season

DALLAS, TX (October 19, 2021) — In November, Soul Rep Theatre Company will kick off its 2021-2022 season – WAYS OF KNOWING – with four live performances of Shay Youngblood’s dynamic play SHAKIN’ THE MESS OUTTA MISERY, directed by Anyika McMillan-Herod. This ensemble piece, set in the mid-20th Century, explores a tapestry of Black southern women who unite to help raise an orphaned girl. The live performances will take place (with Covid precautions) Thursday, November 11 – Sunday, November 14, 2021, in the Pavilion at Dallas Heritage Village, located at 1515 S. Harwood Street,
