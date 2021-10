ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is proposing a $150 million boost in public safety spending. The Republican governor dubbed the plan the “Re-Fund The Police Initiative” and decried “an all-out assault on the entire law enforcement community.” The plan would put $45 million toward local law enforcement and $50 million toward state police agency raises and bonuses. It would also spend $24 million on body cameras and training. Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones says Hogan was trying to politicize efforts to make law enforcement more transparent and inclusive, but the House is ready for an honest conversation about improving policing and reducing crime.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO