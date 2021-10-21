Battle over Land Usage Zoning in Sylmar pits Equine Community against Developer

CITY OF LA CRESCENT REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS COMMUNITY/ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SERVICES OCTOBER 2021 Introduction: The City of La Crescent, a community of 5,276 located in southeastern Minnesota, is seeking proposals to provide community/economic development services to the City on a contracted basis. The contractor, assisted by City staff, will develop a work plan to present for review and approval by the La Crescent City Council. The contractor will be expected to coordinate and attend a monthly meeting of the City's Development Commission, City Council meetings when community/economic development activities are considered, and other meetings as necessary to satisfactorily complete the required services to the City. The base proposal is for one eight-hour work day per week, commencing upon approval by the La Crescent City Council and concluding on December 31, 2022, with the option for a one-year renewal. Alternatives will include a second eight-hour work day per week, and compensation for attending evening meetings scheduled after 5:00 p.m. The City will objectively evaluate the proposals submitted to determine the best value for the City and its residents. Evaluation criteria include, but are not necessarily limited to price, contractor qualifications, proposal content, and overall responsiveness. Proposal Content: 1. Personnel assigned to perform the services as part of the contract, including qualifications, education and relevant work experience in performing community/economic development services, and a description of a community/economic development project or accomplishment that may have application to the City of La Crescent. 2. Hourly rate for one eight-hour day of service per week. 3. Hourly rate for a second eight-hour day of service per week. 4. Compensation for meetings after 5:00 p.m. Deadline to Submit: The City of La Crescent, Minnesota, will receive sealed proposals for Community/Economic Development Services up until 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the La Crescent City Hall, 315 Main Street, La Crescent, Minnesota, 55947. The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals; reject all proposals and issue a revised rfp; reject parts of proposals; negotiate modifications of proposals submitted for purposes of finalization and executing a contract; accept part or all of the proposals on the basis of consideration(s) other than cost or proposed rates. Questions, or for additional information, contact: Bill Waller La Crescent City Administrator 315 Main Street La Crescent, MN 55947 (507) 895-2595 bwaller@cityoflacrescent-mn.gov 10/22 LAC88448 WNAXLP.

