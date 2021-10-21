CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle over Land Usage Zoning in Sylmar pits Equine Community against Developer

By Olga Briseño, San Fernando Valley Sun/ElSol
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeon Garcia, a self-employed house painter, looks forward to coming home and riding one of his three horses after work every day. His three-quarter acre property includes Garcia’s home (that he rents out), 17 stables (12 horses are on the property), and a newly built six-foot fence which he had hoped...

Equine Community Of Sylmar Will Meet With Councilmember Monica Rodriguez Virtually

After repeated attempts to meet face-to-face with its representative, Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, Sylmar’s equine community will hold a virtual meeting with her from Stetson Ranch on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The meeting is described by Rodriguez’ office as an opportunity to discuss project ideas at Stetson Ranch and to provide feedback...
