You are fully vaccinated with your initial round of shots. However, it may be time for a booster. There is a little confusion surrounding who needs a booster and when, especially since every vaccine is different. Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, FACEP, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA, is here to clear up the confusion. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO