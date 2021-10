The Australian dollar has resumed its rally against the US dollar. AUD/USD has risen to 0.7471, up 0.80% on the day. The pair is at its highest level since July 15th. The RBA minutes repeated the central bank’s well-worn message that economic conditions for a rate hike will not be met before 2024. The minutes also indicated that the RBA is projecting that the economy to show growth in Q4 after what is expected to be a decline in GDP in the third quarter. The minutes were relatively dovish, especially regarding rate the RBA’s rate policy.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO