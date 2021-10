COVID-19 cases are dropping in Louisiana after another surge brought cases and hospitalizations up to 3,000 in August. That number has dropped down to 380 as of this week, and Governor John Bel Edwards says "We are down very close to the baseline of COVID numbers in terms of cases and positivity hospitalizations where we were before the fourth surge." 83 percent of people hospitalized with COVID currently have not been fully vaccinated against the virus.

