CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Bookman: Stolen 2020 election myth imposes loyalty test on Republicans

By Jay Bookman
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwKMR_0cYCR0kh00

The narrative about a stolen election is completely fabricated. None of it is true. None of it happened.

None of it, not in Arizona, not in Georgia, not anywhere, none of it. All “evidence” offered to support that narrative is likewise a mirage; it vanishes completely upon closer inspection. It’s just a fiction, a fiction with the same grounding in reality as tales of flying, fire-breathing dragons or little green men invading Earth from Mars.

Unlike those stories, however, this one is functional fiction. Its creation was conscious and intentional; it was designed not to entertain or instruct or titillate, but to further a criminal conspiracy. It was designed as an excuse by people who needed one, concocted out of nothing to try to justify the overthrow of a legal election and thus destroy American democracy, and it was carried out by those frustrated because that democracy would not produce the outcome that they demanded.

If you only support democracy that gives you the outcome that you want, then you never supported democracy in the first place.

Since the failed attempt on Jan. 6 to reinstate the election loser as president, the narrative has also come to serve a secondary but still quite powerful purpose. For this particular purpose, it doesn’t matter that the story is ridiculous, that no facts or evidence or testimony could be found to support it. To the contrary, the lack of supporting evidence has made it more powerful and useful.

Over the past two decades, the Republican Party has defined itself through two dynamics, one internal and one external. Externally, they seek to define themselves through the opposition that they provoke from others, which is how “triggering the libs” became so central to their identity. They don’t want acceptance, they want rejection. They seek to create distance from the cultural and political mainstream, and anything that gives them that distance is good, which explains to some degree their infatuation with Donald Trump.

Internally, they have defined themselves through the loyalty tests they impose on each other, and anyone who expresses doubt or less than total commitment risks expulsion as a RINO. Trump has proved useful in that regard as well, forcing Republicans to demonstrate to themselves and each other just how deep their loyalty to the tribe really goes. Does that tribal loyalty outweigh any concerns they might have about Trump’s extraordinary character, behavior, racism or intellect? For most, unfortunately, their answer has been yes.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The belief that the 2020 election was stolen has now been embraced as the latest such loyalty test. It serves both definitional purposes, external and internal. If the majority of Americans reject that belief as well as those who espouse it, great! It creates the distance that conservatives need to define themselves. And if a small number of supposed Republicans can’t reconcile their loyalty to democracy with their loyalty to the party, great again. If the likes of Liz Cheney choose to defend the Constitution and the republic over Trump and the GOP, then let the purification rites continue; let she and others be cast aside.

Again, the more ridiculous the required belief, the more groundless and absurd it might be, the more effective it becomes as a test of loyalty. Anyone can believe something that is true, or that might be true. Only the true believer can believe the truly unbelievable, and if you can be swayed to the other side by such things as fact and evidence, then you weren’t really one of us anyway.

It’s also critical to note that for many, this is not a passive belief; believing it requires that action be taken.

Once you have been convinced, by yourself or others, that the election was stolen, then the assault on the Capitol was not merely acceptable, it becomes necessary and patriotic.

Once you believe the election was stolen, then you can only support those politicians and leaders and media figures who will overturn it and future elections.

Put another way, this fiction was designed to have consequences, and if it is not fought and defeated, those consequences will be dire.

The post Bookman: Stolen 2020 election myth imposes loyalty test on Republicans appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Trump’s moment of truth for Georgia GOP at Perry rally was a warning shot

In a strange way, Donald Trump is the most honest politician I have ever witnessed. He’s also the most dishonest, of course.  He’ll lie about almost anything, shamelessly, without regard to truth or even plausibility. But it’s funny: He does not lie, almost cannot lie, about his emotions, about his deepest wants and needs. Even […] The post Bookman: Trump’s moment of truth for Georgia GOP at Perry rally was a warning shot appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POTUS
Georgia Recorder

Misinformation abounds as U.S. House panel questions Arizona’s presidential election ‘audit’

WASHINGTON — It didn’t take long for Thursday’s congressional hearing about a controversial ballot review in Arizona to demonstrate the persistent misinformation about the validity of last year’s presidential election. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, asked his colleague, Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, if he accepts the findings of the GOP-led review of ballots in Maricopa […] The post Misinformation abounds as U.S. House panel questions Arizona’s presidential election ‘audit’ appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ARIZONA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again.

More than 44.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of them, over 715,000 have died. But what about the millions who lived? Have they fully recovered? According to new research, perhaps not. We often talk about the symptoms of a disease as the immediate impacts such as a […] The post Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again. appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Deseret News

Some Republicans think this issue will tank their party in the midterms

Elections are about the future, so why are so many Republicans making next year’s midterms about the past?. In races across the country, top Republican candidates are looking back to 2020 by either making “election integrity” a key part of their campaigns, supporting partisan audits even though earlier state-mandated audits found no evidence of widespread fraud, or questioning and in some cases denying the results of last year’s election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Furious Republicans condemn contempt vote against Bannon

Republicans raged against a House vote to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he refused to provide evidence before the House select committee that is investigating the 6 January riot on Capitol Hill.The select committee voted unanimously to hold Mr Bannon, a former adviser to former president Donald Trump and a podcast host, on Tuesday evening. The committee had initially issued a subpoena but Mr Bannon sent a letter to committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson after attorneys for Mr Trump instructed him not to testify or provide evidence.The House held a vote on Thursday,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
virginiamercury.com

Virginia elections test Republican support in the suburbs and more headlines

Our daily roundup of headlines from Virginia and elsewhere. • “Republicans spent every election of the Trump era hemorrhaging suburban voters. Next month’s Virginia elections will be a big, early test of whether they can stop the bleeding.”—Politico. • President Joe Biden will campaign with Democratic nominee for governor Terry...
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Republican Survey Finds MAGA Election Conspiracy Theorists Ditching GOP, Says Report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has become notorious as MAGA world’s most unhinged ally in Congress—but, according to a new report, she was recently shocked to discover that she may be losing support from pro-Trump election conspiracy theorists in Georgia. The New York Times reports that Greene was “surprised” by a recent internal survey that is said to have found that 9 percent of GOP voters could sit out future elections in the state if Georgia doesn’t carry out a forensic audit of the 2020 election first. The survey reportedly found that 5 percent of Republican voters said they would definitely sit out the 2022 election without an audit, and an additional 4 percent said they would consider not casting a vote. The Times reports Republican strategists found the survey result “alarming,” especially in light of Donald Trump’s threats last week that he’ll order his supporters not to vote in future elections if he doesn’t feel his baseless 2020 conspiracy theories are properly addressed.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Myth#American#The Republican Party
Kokomo Perspective

Brian Howey: Conservative Republicans refute election ‘steal’

As a prelude to Donald Trump’s presidency, his adviser, Steve Bannon, said in 2016, “Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.”. A week before the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection – which ended...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Socialist Democrats giving Republicans a 2022 election gift

WASHINGTON — In September, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, sat down with The Washington Times — known amongst the cognoscenti as the Good Times — and made me wish he had never left the House of Representatives. Everything he said made perfect sense, including, I presume, an “Excuse me” or two when he sneezed. It is hay fever season, after all. He began by saying that Republicans are facing an election season that they cannot afford “to blow.” It is “a once-in-a-generation campaign opportunity to tag all congressional Democrats as ‘big government socialists.’” And he pointed to their support for President Joe Biden’s “$3.5 trillion social welfare spending package” and quickly added “$3 trillion in taxes.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Trump's stolen election lie is on the ballot in 2022, thanks to these candidates

The future of U.S. elections is on the ballot in 2022, largely because former President Donald Trump can’t let go of the past. “The single biggest issue — the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers — is talking about the election fraud of 2020’s presidential election,” Trump said last week at a rally in Iowa, again pushing the lie that a second term was stolen from him and that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
292
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy