Religion

Inspirational Lifestyles: "Faithing It" By Cora Jakes Coleman – Fight With Faith During Your Process Stage (Day #3)

By Cheryl Jackson
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 7 days ago

Source: BraunS / Getty


Day #3

“Process” has a sister and her name is “Faith.” When I am in a stage of process and I am fighting with my faith, I call that “faithing it.” And here’s the good news—as long as you fight with your faith there is nothing you can’t do!

It is through faith that your promise is possible.

It is through faith that your purpose is fulfilled.

And it is through faith that your process finally comes to a victorious end!

Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

