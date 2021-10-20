VIDEO: WWE Debuts New Series With Two New Episodes

WWE Superstar R-Truth, real name Ron Killings, recently released his new rap single "Legacy." The former United States Champion then dropped the music video for the song on Monday, which is described as, "'Legacy' brings a triumphant reminder of the hardships and wins conquered throughout Ron's life and career as a professional. Through the doubt of the stigma that a Sports Athlete who entered the game, couldn't be more than one dimensional, Ron shows in 'Legacy' that he not only has been equip for the job but is just getting started and ready to open the floodgates for a new fan to learn what it takes, through the sacrifice, to create an undeniable recognized Legacy."

