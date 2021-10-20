VIDEO: WWE Debuts New Series With Two New Episodes
6 days ago
The more the better. WWE does a lot of things in a lot of areas but their biggest focus is on creating content. The company cranks out more material than any other wrestling promotion ever and it can be interesting to see what they come up with from time to time....
WWE Superstar R-Truth, real name Ron Killings, recently released his new rap single "Legacy." The former United States Champion then dropped the music video for the song on Monday, which is described as, "'Legacy' brings a triumphant reminder of the hardships and wins conquered throughout Ron's life and career as a professional. Through the doubt of the stigma that a Sports Athlete who entered the game, couldn't be more than one dimensional, Ron shows in 'Legacy' that he not only has been equip for the job but is just getting started and ready to open the floodgates for a new fan to learn what it takes, through the sacrifice, to create an undeniable recognized Legacy."
That did not look good. Wrestlers are very talented at what they do but there is always the chance of something going wrong. That is the kind of risk that every wrestler takes and it can be made even worse if they try to do something they are not quite ready to pull off. Sometimes that can lead to a bad ending, which was the case this week after a pretty bad mistake.
WWE has released a number of talents so far in 2021, and one of the names who happened to get released back in June was none other than former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. Tony Nese made an appearance during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and on Sunday he...
Try it again. There have been a lot of wrestlers over the years but only a select group of them have ever reached the pinnacle of the business as the World Champion. There are multiple different World Titles throughout the industry and some wrestlers have been able to win titles from different promotions. Now one of those wrestlers might be making a return to the ring.
Meet the new one. AEW has put together quite the roster over its history and part of that is due to bringing in new wrestlers here and there. Sometimes you need to add in some fresh blood, which is what AEW often does well. You can get those wrestlers from a variety of places and now it seems that they are at least interested in bringing in someone who used to wrestle elsewhere.
It might be for the best. There are all kinds of wrestlers around the world today and more of them can be seen today than ever before, as the internet now allows fans to see almost any wrestling they like. That can make for some great moments and the discoveries of some incredible talents, but now one of the more promising ones will not be around for the time being.
What could have been. There are all kinds of ways to make a match more interesting, with one of the easiest ways being to add a stipulation. This could be anything as there are so many possibilities to make things better. Some of them are a lot more common than others, while some are very simple as well. That was almost the case this week, but then things changed.
It’s another career. Wrestlers are often left in a weird place after their careers end, as they still have a lot of working years left. With wrestling careers often ending in a wrestler’s early 40s, they need to find another career for after their wrestling days are over. Some wrestlers have done this just fine, and one in particular is still working on something completely outside of wrestling.
Good for them! Wrestling is a very unique form of work and it comes with a rather unique lifestyle. Wrestlers are constantly on the road and it can be difficult to find a way to have a normal life. This certainly includes romantic relationships outside of the industry, but two current wrestling names have found a way around that. As it turns out, things seem to be going very well.
That’s different. The look is one of the most important aspects to a wrestler’s success. Ultimately, wrestling is a visual medium and the wrestlers need to make the fans want to watch. Whether it is in the arena or when someone is flipping through the channels, the idea is to make the fans pay attention. Now a WWE star is attempting to do that in another way.
WWE has released quite a few names this year, and you never know when a familiar face might pop up on AEW programming. Over the weekend fans saw former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese make an appearance on Dynamite, and Nese also made his in-ring debut with All Elite Wrestling at the AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios.
It’s a special moment. Wrestlers are in a unique place when it comes to maintaining characters. All other kinds of actors are able to turn things off once a production wraps and go back to being themselves, but that is certainly not the case with wrestlers (at least in theory). It is rare that you do not see them in character, but that was the case again this week after an important night.
And then there were two. We are less than four days away from WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia and that means the show is going to be one of the biggest of the year. The shows airing from the country are often stacked with one big match after another and that will be the case again this time. Now we know two more of the matches and both have something on the line.
WWE is bringing Universal Champion Roman Reigns in for their debut event at the new UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. The UBS Arena will officially open on Saturday, November 20, and WWE will run their first show at the venue nine days later for a live RAW on Monday, November 29. WWE announced today that Reigns will be appearing on the red brand show that night.
That would be a surprise. WWE is currently in Saudi Arabia for this year’s Crown Jewel event. The show will be one of the biggest on WWE’s calendar and features one heck of a card. That should make for something very interesting and we could be in for quite the day. It can be fun to see who is going to show up and now we know someone else who will be around at the same time.
HBO Max released a trailer Saturday for the upcoming Peacemaker series starring WWE Superstar John Cena. The trailer features Cena reprising his role as the superhero Peacemaker, which was a role he first tackled this summer in the critically acclaimed film The Suicide Squad:. Peacemaker the series appears to pick...
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Buddy Matthews, formally known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, will make his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling on November 13. New Japan released a promo vignette that revealed the news. Matthews is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He was...
On Wednesday, WWE premiered their new “Build To” digital series. The first two episodes are already out as they looked at the build to the Queen’s Crown Tournament and this year’s 2021 King of the Ring Tournament. Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega will take place in the finals of the first-ever...
There are some left over. We are finally done with the in between period after the 2021 WWE Draft, meaning we now have the final rosters set. That means there are going to be some people sticking with the same shows for a long time to come, but that does not mean everyone is assigned. There are still some names who need to be assigned to a show, but it has already been done behind the scenes.
Trick and treat? There are certain shows that take place at the same time every year because they would not make sense at any other point on the calendar. That can be a good or bad thing, as it can get annoying to have the same things every year, but there are also instances where it adds some fun anticipation. That should be the case next week and now we know more about the show.
