Credit Suisse Spied On Lots Of Employees, Just Not The Ones Doing All The Bribing, Money Laundering, Etc.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that Christopher Allan Boden, a/k/a “Captain,” 46, of Grand Rapids, Daniel Reynold DeJager, a/k/a “Daniel Miester,” and “Danichi,” 35, of Tacoma, Washington, and Leesa Beth Vogt, a/k/a “Lis Bokt,” and “Moose,” 37, also of Grand Rapids, pled guilty to various financial crimes. Boden pled guilty to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, money laundering, and structuring deposits to evade financial institution reporting requirements. DeJager pled guilty to conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business and money laundering. Vogt pled guilty to structuring while operating the unlicensed money transmitting business. The pleas occurred before the Honorable Robert J. Jonker, Chief United States District Judge. Boden and DeJager pled to offenses carrying a maximum of up to twenty years in prison, and Vogt pled to an offense carrying a maximum of ten years. The defendants also are subject to financial penalties. The Court scheduled Vogt’s sentencing hearing for February 17, DeJager’s sentencing hearing for February 22, and Boden’s sentencing hearing for February 25.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO