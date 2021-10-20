CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Credit Suisse Spied On Lots Of Employees, Just Not The Ones Doing All The Bribing, Money Laundering, Etc.

By Jon Shazar
DEALBREAKER
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot that we didn’t already know, but now it’s official: Credit Suisse did a lot of spying on its own people and then lied about it. And, well, quite frankly, it shouldn’t have, according to Swiss authorities. Credit Suisse Group AG’s efforts to spy on top executives were broader...

dealbreaker.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Credit Suisse’s exorcism has only just begun

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - António Horta-Osório is expelling ghosts at Credit Suisse (CSGN.S). The Swiss bank’s new chair has settled a Mozambican scandal for $475 million, while a spying saga that toppled previous Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam’s job has also been laid to rest. But the demons of collapsed clients Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management still linger.
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Credit Suisse Spied on 7 Executives: FINMA

The Swiss financial markets regulator concluded its investigation against Credit Suisse over spying on employees, finding that the bank ran at least seven surveillance campaigns on top executives. According to the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), the senior management of the bank knew about some of the surveillance, quashing...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Spies and lies: regulators round on Credit Suisse

ZURICH/FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse misled authorities over spying on its staff and lied to investors about a corrupt loan to Mozambique, regulators said, painting a bleak picture of the cultural decay at the global bank. The hefty fines announced late on Tuesday by British and U.S. regulators...
ECONOMY
Riverside Press Enterprise

Maduro ally extradited to US on money laundering charge

MIAMI (AP) — A top fugitive close to Venezuela’s socialist government has been put on a flight from Cape Verde to the United States to face money laundering charges, a senior U.S. official confirmed Saturday. President Nicolás Maduro has blasted the U.S. for “kidnapping” Colombian businessman Alex Saab, and hours...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Credit Suisse Group Ag#Cia#Swiss#Bulgarian
cbslocal.com

Five People Charged With Money Laundering

MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida returned an indictment on Oct. 7, which was unsealed today, charging three Colombian nationals and two Venezuelan nationals for their alleged roles in laundering the proceeds of contracts to provide food and medicine to Venezuela that were obtained through bribes.
MIAMI, FL
BBC

Credit Suisse fined over Mozambique tuna scandal

Investment bank Credit Suisse has been fined £147m by UK authorities over a corruption scandal involving Mozambique's tuna fishing industry. The bank will also write off $200m of debt "tainted by corruption" that was owed by the African country, the Financial Conduct Authority said. The fine is part of a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Bitcoin Money Transmitters And Launderers Plead Guilty

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that Christopher Allan Boden, a/k/a “Captain,” 46, of Grand Rapids, Daniel Reynold DeJager, a/k/a “Daniel Miester,” and “Danichi,” 35, of Tacoma, Washington, and Leesa Beth Vogt, a/k/a “Lis Bokt,” and “Moose,” 37, also of Grand Rapids, pled guilty to various financial crimes. Boden pled guilty to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, money laundering, and structuring deposits to evade financial institution reporting requirements. DeJager pled guilty to conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business and money laundering. Vogt pled guilty to structuring while operating the unlicensed money transmitting business. The pleas occurred before the Honorable Robert J. Jonker, Chief United States District Judge. Boden and DeJager pled to offenses carrying a maximum of up to twenty years in prison, and Vogt pled to an offense carrying a maximum of ten years. The defendants also are subject to financial penalties. The Court scheduled Vogt’s sentencing hearing for February 17, DeJager’s sentencing hearing for February 22, and Boden’s sentencing hearing for February 25.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
poundsterlinglive.com

Credit Suisse Maintains Forecast Target on GBP/EUR

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1666-1.1713. The Pound might be in a lose-lose situation with investors who see prospective Bank of England rate hikes as both supportive and a headwind, but Credit Suisse stick with a bullish forecast. Despite the Pound-Euro exchange rate sitting near its 2021 highs foreign exchange...
MARKETS
bethesdamagazine.com

Silver Spring man convicted of money laundering of credit union accounts

A federal jury convicted a Silver Spring man on Wednesday of money laundering and money laundering conspiracy in connection with a scheme to defraud account holders, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Francis Arthur, 35, and other conspirators tried to get cash from account holders at a Maryland credit union...
SILVER SPRING, MD
ShareCast

Credit Suisse, Berenberg upgrade Pearson

Credit Suisse upgraded its stance on shares of education publisher Pearson to ‘neutral’ from ‘underperform’ on Tuesday as it cut its price target to 680p from 750p following a share price correction after the first-half results. 7,185.43. 10:45 21/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,116.93. 10:45 21/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,100.07. 10:45 21/10/21. n/a.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Lawmakers probe timeline of NatWest money laundering investigation

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British lawmakers have asked the Financial Conduct Authority why it took five years to prosecute NatWest for failing to prevent the laundering of nearly 400 million pounds ($551.28 million), after the lender pled guilty earlier this month. The bank on Oct. 7 admitted three criminal...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
morningbrew.com

Making bank

Good morning. The Red Sox are in the ALCS, Succession is coming back tomorrow, and a cold Dr. Pepper is waiting for us in the fridge. It's a fine day for a newsletter. *Stock data as of market close, cryptocurrency data as of 5:00pm ET. Here's what these numbers mean.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy