Music

Ian Jones – “The Evergreens”

By Eric Althoff
readjunk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe title track is a hauntingly mournful longing for the simple life the narrator left behind to pursue his dreams-but it is also hopeful. “Born Again Sinner” applies the...

www.readjunk.com

Comments / 0

hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him

Nevaeh Jolie, a rising R&B singer best known for the song "Screwed Up" with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, has officially come out as a transgender man. Nevaeh told fans on Tuesday following National Coming Out Day, announcing that he will be using he/him pronouns from now on. "It’s National...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

PinkPantheress Hunts for Ghosts in ‘Feast on This’

PinkPantheress pulls back the curtain on her artist origins while hunting for ghosts in new short film Feast on This. The nine-minute clip is part of Spotify’s Radar program, which features emerging artists. In the grainy visual, she hangs out with friends at Allington Castle, where they go ghost hunting. In between footage from their investigation, she shares how she got her start in music, confessing she was initially a lead singer in a band and explains why she’s been so mysterious — even with her besties — and discusses her rise to prominence. The TikTok phenomenon recently released her debut mixtape, To Hell With It. The 10-track project features breakout songs “Pain” and “Just for Me.” “Don’t make music with hopes of pleasing absolutely everyone with what you want to make, because if I would’ve done that, then I don’t think anyone would be listening to me,” PinkPantheress told Rolling Stone in a recent interview about approaching music. “If you don’t have Garageband [or production software], it’s not a big deal. Just get an instrument, record it on your phone, sing over it, record that on your phone. Music can be done in so many ways.”
MUSIC
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine

Adele reveals gorgeous new picture highlighting her stunning transformation

Adele has shared the cover for her new single Easy On Me, highlighting her new look. The mom-of-one's usual beehive style is missing, with her gorgeous hair cascading over her shoulders but still with the classic Adele volume. Her profile is on display in the black and white picture, showing off her long lashes as she looks down.
WEIGHT LOSS
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release

Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Why ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ Is the Whole Beatles Story in One Song

Of all the revelations on the Beatles’ new Let It Be box set, the biggest is the song that didn’t even make the original album. “Don’t Let Me Down” is John Lennon’s raw love ballad to Yoko Ono, much like “Two of Us,” Paul McCartney’s song for Linda. John sounds terrified of the emotional leaps he’s taking, but he leans on the other Beatles to back him up and carry him through the song. You can hear the band develop “Don’t Let Me Down” over the course of the box, until it comes to feel like the whole Beatles story...
MUSIC

