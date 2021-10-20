CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of Raindance – Saturday 6th November

Raindance
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen in Film Festivals: The Future of Programming. While we continue to see growth in the number of women directing films around the world, will we begin to see more female driven films at festivals? This panel explores the trends for representing diverse voices and asks what...

raindance.org

Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
extratv

First Pic! Usher & Jennifer Goicoechea Welcome Baby #2

Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea welcomed their second child together. On Tuesday, Usher broke the news with a pic of their newborn. He wrote on Instagram, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
vrfocus.com

Raindance Immersive Returns Next Week Both Online and In-Person

Now in its sixth year, Raindance Immersive returns in 2021 as part of the wider Raindance Film Festival held every year in London, UK. Today, Raindance Immersive announced the lineup for this year’s event which takes place next week, featuring over 30 works from creators around the world, both online and at physical locations in London.
MOVIES
JamBase

Happy Birthday Leslie West: Hear Mountain Perform ‘Live At Woodstock’ In 1969

Guitarist and vocalist Leslie West was born on this date in 1945 in New York City. West sadly died on December 23, 2020 but his legacy lives on in the countless musicians he influenced throughout the years as a true musician’s musician. In 1969, West formed the pioneering hard rock band Mountain, who are widely considered to be progenitors of heavy metal, with bassist Felix Pappalardi.
ROCK MUSIC
illinoisstate.edu

Alumni Band Day, Saturday, November 6

Illinois State University Bands is pleased to announce that Alumni Band Day will take place Saturday, November 6. A long-standing Big Red Marching Machine (BRMM) tradition, Alumni Band Day will be a little different this year. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, recent graduates were unable to have their final season of marching band. In an effort to provide the most recent alumni with the opportunity to perform again on the field, this year all members of the Alumni Band will have the opportunity to perform side-by-side with the current members of the marching band during halftime.
ILLINOIS STATE
rolling out

Keke Palmer pens new ‘Southern Bell Insults’ book series

Keke Palmer continues to be a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood and has now added author to her extensive list of credentials. The Akeelah and the Bee star will debut her collection of five fictional short series called Southern Bell Insults on Nov. 9 through Amazon Original. Palmer collaborated with New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory for her literary project.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Jackson Hole Radio

Casino night November 6th

The Rotary Club of Jackson Hole and its Foundation, along with The Wort Hotel announced Casino Night 2021 will take place on November 6th. There will be a limited number of tickets to join the event live at The Wort Hotel, and there will also be a virtual platform for online bidding, raffles, and a chance to win artwork, exciting trips and more. Tables at the Live event are $500 for a table of four and $250 for a table for two or two barstools, and include a prime rib dinner. Tickets for the virtual event are $100 each and include a carryout prime rib dinner for two. All tables and tickets will go on sale to the public on October 20th at 10:00 am. The event, underwritten by The Wort Hotel, raised almost $200,000 in 2020 for local scholarships. Casino Night is in year five of the partnership between The Wort Hotel and The Rotary Club of Jackson Hole and its Foundation.
JACKSON, WY
mxdwn.com

Punk in the Park 2021 with Pennywise, The Vandals, & More at Oak Canyon Park on November 6th & 7th

Punk in the Park returns to California with a two-day event at the Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California. Guests will be able to enjoy food from local vendors and food trucks while listening to some music from some of the greatest punk rock icons. Guests over the age of 21 will be able to enjoy samples of beer from some of the best local and regional breweries. Attendees will also be given the opportunity to meet some of their favorite bands and receive a commemorative poster.
SILVERADO, CA
Variety

‘Hamilton’ Star Christopher Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With CBS Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

“Hamilton” Tony nominee Christopher Jackson has signed a first-look deal with CBS Studios to produce across all platforms, including broadcast, streaming and premium cable. “I’m looking forward to continuing my partnership with CBS in this new capacity,” Jackson, whose work as George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” earned him Tony and Grammy nominations in 2016, tells me exclusively. “I’ve been a part of their family for the past several years and excited for the future. My partner Samuel McKelton and I, through our production company Honorific Entertainment, are developing several new and exciting projects and cannot wait to share them with...
MOVIES
KDVR.com

Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival – November 6th

FOX31 and Colorado Veterans Project invite you to join us for the 2021 Veterans Day Parade and Festival!. The parade and festival will be combined into an all-in-one event this year. Instead of a traditional parade traveling along the streets surrounding Civic Center Park, this year’s event will be a “Stationary Parade” with participants stationed along the 16th Street Mall. This will allow spectators to walk freely amongst the displays, and to take the time to talk and learn more about Colorado’s Veterans and their stories.
DENVER, CO
houmatimes.com

Thibodauxville Fall Festival will return Saturday, November 13

This year’s Thibodeauxville Fall Festival is one that many are excited to attend! The festival will take place on Saturday, November, 13 in downtown Thibodaux, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The festival is free to attend. Locals and traveling visitors will have many choices to purchase wonderful gifts...
THIBODAUX, LA
Marietta Daily Journal

6th annual Root House Beer Festival is Nov. 13

Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society will welcome Red Hare Brewing & Distilling and Glover Park Brewery to the William Root House for the 6th annual Root House Beer Festival on Nov. 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. The festival will feature a collection of local beers including some crafted using...
MARIETTA, GA

