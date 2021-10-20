House of Raindance – Saturday 6th November

The Rotary Club of Jackson Hole and its Foundation, along with The Wort Hotel announced Casino Night 2021 will take place on November 6th. There will be a limited number of tickets to join the event live at The Wort Hotel, and there will also be a virtual platform for online bidding, raffles, and a chance to win artwork, exciting trips and more. Tables at the Live event are $500 for a table of four and $250 for a table for two or two barstools, and include a prime rib dinner. Tickets for the virtual event are $100 each and include a carryout prime rib dinner for two. All tables and tickets will go on sale to the public on October 20th at 10:00 am. The event, underwritten by The Wort Hotel, raised almost $200,000 in 2020 for local scholarships. Casino Night is in year five of the partnership between The Wort Hotel and The Rotary Club of Jackson Hole and its Foundation.

JACKSON, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO