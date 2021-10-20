CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tiffany Haddish, LaLa Anthony, ScHoolboy Q, and Pete Davidson To Star in TUBI’s First-Ever Original Animated Series, THE FREAK BROTHERS

By Ellen J. Wanjiru
blackfilm.com
 7 days ago

Tubi announced its first-ever star-studded original animated series, THE FREAK BROTHERS, based on the cult classic underground comic series, and will debut the first two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 14. THE FREAK BROTHERS is based on comic book legend Gilbert Shelton’s “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers.” Critiquing the Establishment,...

www.blackfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Common reveals Tiffany Haddish’s special quality: “It’s that child-like spirit that you love”

Common and Tiffany Haddish made their relationship public in August 2020, and now, 14 months later, their special bond is growing stronger. “She keeps me laughing. It’s that child-like spirit that you love,” the rapper/actor tells Essence about the Night School star. “She also possesses an authenticity that I love. I’m gonna know what’s on her mind. I’m gonna know what she’s feeling about me or somebody else or something. I like the way she communicates — that’s important to me. “
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish stars in new film alongside Wesley Snipes

Tiffany Haddish and Wesley Snipes will lead the cast of the comedy Back on the Strip. Chris Spencer is making his feature directorial debut on the new movie that will be financed, produced, and distributed by the newly-launched Luminosity Entertainment. The flick will also star JB Smoove, Faizon Love, Bill...
MOVIES
Deadline

Wesley Snipes & Tiffany Haddish Lead Luminosity Entertainment Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Samaha, Missy Valdez, Geno Taylor and Daniel Diamond’s newly launched Luminosity Entertainment have set their first movie, the comedy Back on the Strip, starring Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish. Luminosity will finance, produce and distribute feature films theatrically in the U.S. and handle foreign sales. Back on the Strip reps the theatrical directorial debut of Chris Spencer, the creator and EP of Real Husbands of Hollywood and EP and scribe of Grown-ish. It follows a young man, Merlin (Spence Moore II), who moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of becoming a magician after losing the woman of his dreams....
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
c21media.net

Fox’s Tubi branches into adult animation with The Freak Brothers acquisition

Fox Entertainment-owned AVoD platform Tubi is moving into adult animation with its acquisition of The Freak Brothers from Lionsgate. The eight-part adult animation, based on the cult classic underground comic about a fictional trio of stoner characters, is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, November 14, marking Tubi’s first original animated comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Fox's Tubi Picks Up Cannabis Comedy 'The Freak Brothers,' Sets Premiere Date

Tubi is lighting up its push into adult animation. The Fox-owned free, ad-supported streamer has acquired rights to “The Freak Brothers,” a stoner comedy series starring Woody Harrelson, Pete Davidson, John Goodman and Tiffany Haddish. Tubi will premiere the first two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 14. More from Variety. Bruce...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Tubi Sets Animated “Freak Brothers”

Fox’s AVOD service Tubi has acquired rights to comedy series “The Freak Brothers” starring Woody Harrelson, Pete Davidson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine and Blake Anderson. The series follows four characters who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969. In the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Schoolboy Q
Person
Lala Anthony
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Andrea Savage
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Adam Devine
Person
La La Anthony
Person
John Goodman
Person
Jim Gaffigan
Person
Blake Anderson
Essence

Lala Anthony on Joining the cast of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" in her First Biographical Role

The media personality turned actress is playing Tracey Waples, the high-powered Def Jam executive that changed Wu-Tang Clan's lives. Lala Anthony has had a near-ubiquitous presence on some of the most popular shows from the culture over the last few years. Now, the media-personality-turned-actress is adding a biographical portrayal to her ever-growing list of IMDB entries.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

This Week in Comedy Podcasts: Tiffany Haddish on Nosy Neighbors

The comedy-podcast universe is ever expanding, not unlike the universe universe. We’re here to make it a bit smaller, a bit more manageable. There are a lot of great shows, and each one has a lot of great episodes, so we want to highlight the exceptional and the noteworthy. Each week, our crack team of podcast enthusiasts and specialists and especially enthusiastic people will pick their favorites. We hope to have your ears permanently plugged with the best in aural comedy.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Establishment#The Comics Journal#Starburns Industries#Pure Imagination Studios#Rick Morty#Golden Globe
Finger Lakes Times

Oscar Isaac Calls Tiffany Haddish Sexy Jesus | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Oscar Isaac talks about his film The Card Counter and working with Tiffany Haddish. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring...
MUSIC
The Independent

SNL pokes fun at Ellen DeGeneres with toxic version of chat show in latest episode

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Ellen DeGeneres with a skit involving Jason Sudeikis.The Ted Lasso star, and former SNL cast member, hosted an episode of the American sketch show for the first time on Saturday (23 October).Among the highlights were his opening monologue, in which he joked that Ted Lasso’s success was “truly shocking”, as well as cameo appearances from Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun., who plays Greg in HBO show Succession.But, it was his skewering of DeGeneres, whose talk show is set to come to an end following (but not due to) multiple accusations of...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Jonas Brothers To Be Roasted In Netflix Comedy Special Hosted By Kenan Thompson

The Jonas Brothers will be taking the heat in Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a one-hour comedy special set to premiere on Netflix on November 23, with Kenan Thompson as host. The streamer’s first-ever family roast, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, is described as “a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget.” The special will feature guest appearances by Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more. Jonas Brothers Family Roast is produced by Fulwell 73. Emma Conway and Gabe Turner executive produce for Fulwell 73, along with Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. James Longman is executive producer and showrunner. Lauren Greenberg is head writer. You can watch the announcement below.
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Jake Paul hits back at Pete Davidson’s boxing roast in SNL skit

YouTube star Jake Paul is hitting out at Pete Davidson after he was portrayed by the comedian for the butt of a joke during a skit on Saturday Night Live. Jake Paul is one of the biggest names in the YouTube game right now, largely because of his boxing pursuits. The influencer has decided to branch out from online entertainment into the world of combat sports, where he has found surprising success.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy