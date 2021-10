The leaves hadn't even completely changed colors nor had my son even had a chance to wear his Halloween costume when the Christmas decorations went up in my house last year. Everyone thought that I'd completely lost my mind when I told them that my tree was up and everything was in its place by October 17. In my defense, 2020 was one of the worst years that any of us have ever lived through and I was so done with everything that by the time October rolled around, I was ready to fully embrace my favorite time of the year - Christmastime.

