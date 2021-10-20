CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trace’s Takes: Facebook Will Officially Change It’s Name And Take Rebranding Steps

By Trace Moustakas
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems as if whenever there’s a company wide scandal, a rebranding is in order. This exactly the case with Facebook. According to Yahoo, (via The Verge), that’s exactly...

Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
Deadline

Facebook’s Embattled Mark Zuckerberg Slaps Media – “There Is A Different Constituency I Serve, That Is People”; Sees Big ‘Metaverse’ Investment

Addressing “the recent debate around our company,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave not an inch on Monday, saying, “what we are seeing is a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture.” Kicking off a conference call with financial analysts after quarterly earnings, Zuckerberg addressed the elephant in the room — weeks of devastating stories based largely but not solely on documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen. The common thread is the social media giant’s various corrosive impacts on society (from teen girls’ body image to the Jan. 6 insurrection) for the sake of profit, and that...
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
The Independent

YouTube, TikTok, Snap execs face senators on kids' safety

Bearing down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children, the leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what their companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety.The Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection is fresh off a highly charged hearing with a former Facebook data scientist, who laid out internal company research showing that the company's Instagram photo-sharing service appears to seriously harm some teens. The panel is widening its focus to examine other tech platforms, with millions or billions of users, that...
Fortune

The internet’s best suggestions for Facebook’s rebrand so far

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook, which has come under fire recently for its misinformation regulation and its negative mental health impact on girls using Instagram, is planning on rebranding the company with a new name that focuses on the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg isn’t set to formally discuss the name change until Oct. 28, but the internet has some suggestions. Maybe Zuck will take some of these into consideration.
Times Leader

Their view: Zuckerberg needs to change more than Facebook’s name

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Mark Zuckerberg wants to rechristen Facebook Inc., giving the financial powerhouse — and social media hothouse — a fresh identity. While Zuckerberg’s corporate baby has handily weathered prior crises, boasts an enviable global footprint and continues to rake in massive profits, critics have turned it into a pinata for myriad good reasons. Zuckerberg seems to think the best response to all of this is cosmetic.
The Independent

Maryland congressman deactivates Facebook account

A Maryland congressman announced Wednesday that he has deactivated his official congressional and campaign Facebook and Instagram accounts until their parent company and Congress make substantial reforms to protect children, health and democratic values. Democratic Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said his decision follows disturbing whistleblower reports about the company's own research revealing harm to democracy, the mental health of teens and the amplification of hate speech.In a news release, Ruppersberger cited a report in The Washington Post that Facebook’s algorithm at one time treated “angry” reactions as five times more valuable than “likes,” disproportionately promoting content that was likely to...
The Guardian

Why the writing is on the wall for Facebook

Uh-oh, it looks as if Mark Zuckerberg has caught on to the media’s dastardly plot to destroy Facebook! As you have probably noticed, the technology behemoth has been in the news nonstop recently, as media outlets plough through thousands of pages of internal documents leaked by the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. Most people might think journalists reporting revelations about one of the world’s most powerful companies was par for the course. Zuckerberg, however, seems to think it’s some sort of vast conspiracy.
Vox

Facebook’s name change plan reflects its real priorities

Facebook’s plan to change its company name, as first reported by The Verge, comes at a peculiar time. The nearly $1 trillion company that owns Instagram and WhatsApp is facing its biggest scandal in years over damning internal documents leaked by a whistleblower, as well as mounting antitrust scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators.
US News and World Report

Changing Facebook's Name Will Not Deter Lawmaker or Regulatory Scrutiny, Experts Say

(Reuters) - Renaming Facebook Inc is unlikely to enable the tech giant to distance itself from regulatory and public scrutiny around the potential harms caused by its social media apps, marketing and branding experts told Reuters. Tech publication The Verge reported on Tuesday that the California-based firm is planning to...
