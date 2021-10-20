CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd delays his 2022 World Tour to next summer

By Staff
krush925.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd is pushing back the start of his 2022 world tour to next summer and moving the events from arenas to stadiums. In a statement, the Weeknd said, “Due to constraints of arenas and the demand...

thesource.com

The Weeknd Postpones World Tour Again Set To Play Bigger Venues

The Weeknd is once again pushing back his world tour. The Canadian singer announced via social media Monday that he is postponing the After Hours World Tour until summer 2022. The Weeknd noted that the delay is caused by his new plan to move the shows from arenas to stadiums.
arcamax.com

The Weeknd cancels arena tour, announces stadium tour

Everybody waiting for the Weeknd will have to wait a little bit longer. The Toronto superstar's upcoming tour has been shelved, the singer announced Monday. "Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums," the Weeknd wrote in an announcement posted to his social media channels.
NYLON

The Weeknd Postponed His After Hours Tour to 2022

The Weeknd is revamping his After Hours tour, and pushing the dates back until next year. This afternoon the singer-songwriter announced plans to re-work the highly-anticipated concert to suit a larger audience. On Instagram he wrote, “The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022. Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires special stadiums.”
Bring Me The News

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd has canceled his St. Paul show

Announcing changes to his 2022 tour, The Weeknd says he will be opting for stadiums instead of arenas, putting an end to his planned stop at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center. The Ethiopian-Canadian megastar had planned to play the Xcel on January 21, 2022, but that's been scrapped after it was announced the tour would be pushed back to the summer.
Audacy

We have to wait a little longer to see The Weeknd: Tour postponed to Summer 2022

We have good news and bad news, which do you want first? Okay, bad news, The Weekend’s tour has been postponed, but good news, in doing so it’s also expanding. Yes, sad but true. As Abel (his government name) announced on Instagram, the newly titled After Hours Til Dawn Tour is moving from arenas to stadiums and though official dates are “forthcoming” we do know it “will commence in the summer of 2022.”
Pioneer Press

The Weeknd cancels January concert at the X, plans summer stadium tour

The Weeknd has canceled his upcoming tour, which was set to include a Jan. 21 stop at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center. The arena tour, which had already been postponed several times during the pandemic, will be replaced by a summer stadium tour that’s expected to be announced in the coming weeks. It’s unclear if the summer tour will visit the Twin Cities.
NME

The Weeknd pushes world tour back to 2022, expands to stadiums

The Weeknd has postponed his forthcoming world tour for a third time, now slated to kick off in the summer of 2022. The announcement was made overnight (October 18) on the singer’s social media, with a statement citing the “constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows”. The Weeknd...
Complex

The Weeknd Postpones Tour to Summer 2022, Moves Shows to Stadiums

The Weeknd’s tour is getting bigger, while moving further away. The music superstar announced that the newly titled After Hours Til Dawn Tour is moving from arenas to stadiums in the summer of 2022. While the Weeknd hasn’t announced his newly rescheduled dates just yet, he explains on social media...
Variety

Billboard

The Weeknd Revamps, Expands After Hours Til Dawn Tour for 2022

The Weeknd is making big renovations to his 2022 After Hours tour. On Monday (Oct. 18), the "Blinding Lights" singer hopped on Twitter to explain that the After Hours tour -- which was previously rescheduled three separate times due to the pandemic -- is getting a major update with larger shows and added stadiums across the world.
