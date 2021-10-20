The Weeknd delays his 2022 World Tour to next summer

Adele, master of the slow reveal, has unveiled what appear to be the first two dates of the tour in support of her forthcoming album “30” — and they’re a blockbuster: two nights in London’s Hyde Park next summer, the sprawling green in the middle of her hometown that has hosted concerts by everyone from the Rolling Stones and Queen to Elton John and Blur. Adele announced the dates, which are scheduled for July 1 and 2, 2022, on social media early Tuesday. Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii♥️Pre sale at https://t.co/hbsotis7lr pic.twitter.com/HBSmDereSv — Adele (@Adele) October 26, 2021 She announced earlier this month in a lengthy Instagram...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO