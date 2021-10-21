CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Red panda safe after escaping enclosure at Woodland Park Zoo

By KOMO News Staff
KATU.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - A 1-year-old red panda is back in his exhibit after he escaped Wednesday morning. The Woodland Park Zoo says around 9:30 a.m., a zookeeper reported that Zan was not in his exhibit. The red panda was found in a tree in the nearby crane exhibit where he...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Eurasian eagle owl escapes during training at Minnesota Zoo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Zoo is asking the public to keep an eye on the skies after a Eurasian eagle owl escaped from its keeper during a training session. The zoo said in a Facebook post that the owl, named Gladys, "flew off to a tree and did not return" during "a routine exercise and training session" held outdoors.
MINNESOTA STATE
Times Union

Utica Zoo's adored red panda dies unexpectedly

The Utica Zoo has built part of its story around two rare red pandas that had become among the most popular animals in the park. But on Monday, one of the pandas, Ming Yue, died unexpectedly, leaving her mate behind, according to zoo officials. “It is with heavy hearts that...
UTICA, NY
CBS Chicago

Renovated Lion House Reopens At Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time in more than two years, lions are back on display at Lincoln Park Zoo. Crowds lined up Thursday to see the big cats in their state-of-the-art habitat at the new Pepper Family Wildlife Center. The lions are just some of the animals enjoying the new habitat, including two red pandas, two Canada lynx and two snow leopards. The landmark Kovler Lion House, which first opened in 1912, closed in 2019 for a $41 million renovation. The new habitat is twice the size, and was designed based on information collected over several years by a behavior monitor app. Their new home includes heating and cooling zones, trees for climbing, elevated rocks. and privacy areas. Visitors can now view the animals from both inside and outside the lion house.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Pandas#Enclosure#The Woodland Park Zoo#Red Panda Cubs
Pioneer Press

Minnesota Zoo’s owl dies after escape earlier this month

The Minnesota Zoo’s Eurasian eagle owl, Gladys, has died after escaping the Apple Valley zoo complex during a training exercise a few weeks ago. Gladys was found injured Thursday morning on the side of the road and taken back to the zoo by a concerned citizen, according to a post on the zoo’s social media. She died by the time the veterinary team was able to reach her.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Zoo Still Searching for Wild Animal That Escaped This Month

It's not too often we hear about animals escaping a zoo, but one DID get loose from the Minnesota Zoo, and zoo officials are still searching for it. I have to admit that I was a bit surprised when I read the post on the Minnesota Zoo's Facebook page about how they were searching for an animal that had escaped their campus in Apple Valley. You might hear of animals escaping zoos elsewhere-- but it usually doesn't happen here, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
Only In Wisconsin

See The Home Of Rare Whooping Cranes At the Enormous Necedah National Wildlife Refuge In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is home to some wild areas that are unbelievably vast and beautiful, and the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge is one of them. Stretching across thousands of acres, the refuge is part of the largest wetland bog in Wisconsin. It’s home to some incredible wildlife, including a population of rare whooping cranes that has to […] The post See The Home Of Rare Whooping Cranes At the Enormous Necedah National Wildlife Refuge In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
kcrw.com

LA Zoo expansion will improve animal welfare but may destroy native woodlands

The LA Zoo, which is inside Griffith Park, is involved in animal conservation, and it has helped bring back the California condor from the brink of extinction. It’s been around since the 1960s and staff there say it’s time for a major upgrade — to the tune of about $650 million. They’re calling it the “20-year Vision Plan.” But the plan is getting pushback from the Friends of Griffith Park and the California Native Plant Society, who say the expansion will negatively impact 23 acres of native woodland habitat.
ANIMALS
kvrr.com

LIVE: Boos & Bison At The Red River Zoo

The Red River Zoo is celebrating the season while welcoming their newest residents this week. The Zoo is hosting its final two “Boo at the Zoo” events the next two Saturdays, October 23rd and 30th. Kids can wear costumes and trick-or-treat throughout the zoo. Zoo animals will also get Halloween-themed...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
Popular Science

Ancient humans might have bred one of the scariest birds on the planet

Whether you’ve been chased by a goose or witnessed an ostrich run at top speed, you know birds can sometimes be terrifying. At the top of the list is the cassowary—a demon bird that clocks in between 4 and 5.6 feet tall. It can run up to 31 miles per hour on its powerful legs, each tipped with three dagger-like toes, and can leap almost 7 feet up in the air.
ANIMALS
So Md News.com

New critters welcomed at Plumpton Park Zoo

RISING SUN — There’s some new residents at Plumpton Park Zoo but none will be seen by the public for awhile. Cheryl Lacovara, director of the zoo at 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun, said all new arrivals are placed in quarantine for 30 days or more so the animal and staff can get acquainted. If there is already an identical animal in residence Lacovara said the period of quarantine could be longer while those get acquainted as well.
RISING SUN, MD
wevv.com

Mesker Park Zoo Announces Opening Date for New Penguin Exhibit

Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden in Evansville, Indiana, has announced an official opening date for its new Penguins of Patagonia exhibit. According to Mesker Park Zoo, the new penguin exhibit will be open on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The new exhibit has Design development began for the exhibit in 2018.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy