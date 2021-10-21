Red panda safe after escaping enclosure at Woodland Park Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time in more than two years, lions are back on display at Lincoln Park Zoo. Crowds lined up Thursday to see the big cats in their state-of-the-art habitat at the new Pepper Family Wildlife Center. The lions are just some of the animals enjoying the new habitat, including two red pandas, two Canada lynx and two snow leopards. The landmark Kovler Lion House, which first opened in 1912, closed in 2019 for a $41 million renovation. The new habitat is twice the size, and was designed based on information collected over several years by a behavior monitor app. Their new home includes heating and cooling zones, trees for climbing, elevated rocks. and privacy areas. Visitors can now view the animals from both inside and outside the lion house.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO