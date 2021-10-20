Climate change is 'first and foremost' a health crisis, new report finds
Working construction under the merciless Arizona sun, Eleazar Castellanos knew the signs that heat exhaustion was settling in. On the days when the temperature would top 100 degrees, he and his coworkers would sweat profusely. Then came the cramps in their arms and legs, and the overwhelming urge to stop: take...
In the six years since Pope Francis published his landmark teaching document on the environment, or “care for our common home,” the leader of the global Catholic Church has only strengthened his call for action to curb climate change. However, a new study out of Creighton University in Nebraska finds...
The 360-degree view of Phoenix atop Piestewa Peak is the ultimate reward for hikers like me who trek to the top. It also showcases the disparities in Phoenix neighborhoods: Some filled with lush trees and landscaping, others with gravel and palm trees. It wasn’t until I studied environmental health that I understood how this disparity […]
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to a vital U.N. climate summit at a time when a majority of Americans regard the deteriorating climate as a problem of high importance to them, an increase from just a few years ago. About 6 out of 10 Americans also believe that...
