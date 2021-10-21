Chofis, Wondolowski score, Earthquakes beat Austin FC 4-0

In the first round of the Division 2 District Tournament, Holland defeated Hamilton 4-0. Timo Phillips scored three goals and Isaiah Arredondo had a goal and assist. Owen Ceithaml and Javier Garcia also recorded assists. Goalie Nolan Currier earned the shutout with the help of defenders Jackson VanHekken, Marek Krimendahl, Chandler DeWitt, Mitchell VanMeter, and Saul and Adrian Perez. “Hamilton was a fast and physical team,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “They played with great intensity, making it hard for us to execute. In the second half, our persistence paid off and Timo was able to finish off some opportunities. We are happy to move on.” Holland will face Zeeland East in the second round of the district tournament on Monday at 5:00 in Allegan.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO