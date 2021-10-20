CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Marshals Recover 8 Missing Children in New Orleans

By Rueben Wright
A 2 month investigation by the U.S. Marshal's Service has seen 8 missing children recovered in the New Orleans area. The two operations were put in to play by U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force Missing Child Unit (MCU) and Sex Offender Investigations Branch...

