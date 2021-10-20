U.S. Marshals Recover 8 Missing Children in New Orleans

This Saturday, October 23 from 10 am until 2 pm at the Lake Charles Civic Center 900 Lakeshore Drive, the LCPD and The DEA will be working to get certain prescription pills off the streets to help prevent drug abuse and unwanted deaths for our local Lake Charles residents and beyond. There is usually hesitation when many think about taking drugs to local law enforcement, but this is your chance to rid your home of unwanted or unneeded drugs within your household. It could be prescriptions that you have previously used or of former residents in the home. While the initial prescriptions are generally known to assist with the treatment of medical conditions, there has been more than one occasion where the drugs have become addictive and have led many people to do troubling things in order to get these drugs. Some have led to jail, harm, and in some cases death.

