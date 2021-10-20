U.S. Marshals Recover 8 Missing Children in New Orleans
By Rueben Wright
6 days ago
A 2 month investigation by the U.S. Marshal's Service has seen 8 missing children recovered in the New Orleans area. The two operations were put in to play by U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force Missing Child Unit (MCU) and Sex Offender Investigations Branch...
A Louisiana mother is furious that her teenage son received the COVID-19 vaccination at school without her permission. Jennifer Ravain, of Kenner, says her son (a 16-year-old student) was vaccinated without her consent during the school day at East Jefferson High School. An Ochsner mobile vaccination clinic was vaccinating students...
I've lived here in Northwest Louisiana my entire 58 years and have never heard this story before today. I consider myself one to normally be up on all the legends and folktale about our area here in Northwest Louisiana, but this one escaped me. My guess is that most others have never heard the story either.
So you want to check out some exclusive, and yet fun spots in Louisiana? I have a list of 7 spots that you may be familiar with, and some that you may not be. Check out these locations that you can take a family trip to, or just have a quick couples getaway that I am sure you will enjoy.
Larianna Jackson, the high school student who was arrested for assaulting a teacher has been charged with felony battery that could land the 18-year-old in jail for up to 10 years. Jackson, a student at Covington High School, was in court Friday facing second-degree battery and .cruelty to the infirmed....
You know, for a state that loves to let the "good times roll," Louisiana sure does love to fight. Sure, I've been paying attention to the many brawls that happen here in Shreveport on a daily basis, but according to the U.N.-sponsored Vision of Humanity project's United States Peace Index (USPI), we have the data to really back that up.
Recently, the national headquarters for America's most famous "breastaurant," Hooters, decided they would change up the iconic Hooters Girls' uniform. While that isn't really huge news (restaurants change up their look, uniforms included, all the time), what made the announcement so shocking is that the chain wanted the skimpy shorts and sleeveless t-shirts worn by the attractive servers to me more revealing.
The attorney for the Laundrie family released a statement in regard to the human remains discovered in a Florida park Wednesday. Steven Bertolino, told CNN's Chris Cuomo, "the probability is strong that it is Brian's remains." Bertolino added "It's quite sad, you can imagine as a parent, finding your son's belonging alongside from the remains. That's got to be heartbreaking. And I can tell you that they are heartbroken."
The Covington student took the challenge literally and put a couple of classmates up to videoing the assault and uploading it to TikTok to prove she did it. On October 6, Jackson approached her 64-year old teacher after class and knocked her to the ground as she punched her in the face several times. At one point she, reportedly even attempted to pull her out of her wheelchair. As previously reported the 18-year-old student arrested was arrested shortly after the video of her assaulting her teacher went viral.
This Saturday, October 23 from 10 am until 2 pm at the Lake Charles Civic Center 900 Lakeshore Drive, the LCPD and The DEA will be working to get certain prescription pills off the streets to help prevent drug abuse and unwanted deaths for our local Lake Charles residents and beyond. There is usually hesitation when many think about taking drugs to local law enforcement, but this is your chance to rid your home of unwanted or unneeded drugs within your household. It could be prescriptions that you have previously used or of former residents in the home. While the initial prescriptions are generally known to assist with the treatment of medical conditions, there has been more than one occasion where the drugs have become addictive and have led many people to do troubling things in order to get these drugs. Some have led to jail, harm, and in some cases death.
