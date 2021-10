Shares of China’s highly-indebted property giant Evergrande saw recovery on Friday after the company reportedly managed to pull itself from the brink of default by paying interests owed to an offshore bond right before the deadline. Evergrande, which has a debt of over $300bn (£217bn) and has been struggling to keep itself afloat, saw its stock prices rise by six per cent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday. Its total obligations amount to two per cent of China’s GDP.The shares bounced back from Thursday’s sharp fall after the company paid off its dues for a US dollar-dominated...

