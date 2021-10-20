CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Church Channels Many Versions of His Former Self in ‘Heart on Fire’ Video

By Lorie Liebig
94.9 KYSS FM
 7 days ago
In his new music video for "Heart on Fire," Eric Church travels back in time for a journey through his own impressive career. Directed by Reid Long, the clip shows Church inserting a VHS tape labeled "2006-2019," which then flashes a warning that reads: "DO NOT MANIPULATE COPYRIGHTED MUSIC...

