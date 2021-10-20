Eric Church Channels Many Versions of His Former Self in ‘Heart on Fire’ Video

Following the premiere of ABC’s new drama series, Queens, the ladies are feeding fans with new music. Episode 2 opened with a new Cam’Ron-assisted track entitled “Heart Of Queens.” The song has Brandy’s character, Xplicit Lyrics, flexing her airy vocals and the episode also reveals the final moment when she broke up the group in San Diego, circa 2001. Mid-performance, Brandy as Naomi stopped and asked, “How did we get here? We supposed to be a family […] I can’t do this anymore. I’m done. The Nasty B****es are dead.” Later in the episode, the Vocal Bible covers Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” with her on-screen daughter, Jojo, played by Precious Way. The episode also details how Valeria/Butter Pecan (Nadine Velazquez) finessed her way into the original threesome. In 1997, as Xplicit Lyrics, Jill Da Thrill (Naturi Naughton), and Professor Sex (Eve) performed “Belly Of The Beast” at an underground New York City event on the brink of Hip-Hop becoming a global success, Valeria slid her mixtape to their manager, Eric and the rest is history. Queens airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. All music is under Def Jam Recordings and is available on digital streaming platforms.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO