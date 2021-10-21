CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor’s NSSLHA participates in national Student Advocacy Day

By Mariah Bennett
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaylor’s National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association (NSSLHA) participated in national Student Advocacy Day with a come-and-go event on Wednesday in the Bill Daniel Student Center. Baylor NSSLHA hosted a table with free HTeaO while it helped members and students email letters to their representatives in Congress, informing them about...

