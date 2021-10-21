Baylor’s NSSLHA participates in national Student Advocacy Day

COLUMBIA, South Carolina —- Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart stated today that on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO), along with their local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, will support schools across the state as they participate in South Carolina’s 20th Annual Student Pledge Against Gun Violence. With a focus on keeping our schools and communities safe, students in middle school and high school are signing a voluntary pledge promising that they will never take a gun to school, will never resolve a dispute with a gun, and will use their influence to prevent friends from using guns to resolve disputes. Elementary school children are making a similar commitment—pledging that if they see a gun they will not touch it, they will tell a teacher or a trusted adult, and they will assume that any gun they see might be loaded.

