Luke Combs was full of love for his fellow artists when he accepted the “CMT Artists of the Year” honor from the live show in Nashville last night. Luke said in his speech talking to his musical hero, Randy Travis, who was seated in the crowd, “Randy, I watched you play in this building a few years ago with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra and was absolutely blown away, and to be in the same room with you again in the same place and to just have a small fraction of an impact on country music like you’ve had man, it’s incredible.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO