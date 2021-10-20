A failure to communicate

Joe Biden has been president of the United States for barely nine months and if what a difference a day makes, Lord have mercy what a difference nine months makes! Just think, in that short period of time Biden has managed to cause America to once again be dependent upon foreign oil when we were energy-independent prior to his election. Biden approved an oil pipeline for Vladimir Putin while closing down America’s own pipeline. Jen Psaki, Biden’s redheaded and forked-tongued press spokeswoman, is content to say, oh well, yes gas costs more at the pump but the climate change crisis just can’t wait. That is likely cold comfort to the many working families paying the much higher prices at the gas pumps. In fact, gas is at its highest price since 2014 when Barack Obama was president.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 DAYS AGO