Now I know that every parent who reads those words is thinking, “Duh! Way to state the obvious!”. My three year old grandson is going through some interesting developments, including learning how to deal with being angry. We are trying to guide him to understand that while “it’s okay to be angry,” what he might choose to do in his anger might not be “okay,” and in fact might lead to some consequences which he might not like.

ENUMCLAW, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO