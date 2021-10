The Internal Revenue Service said Friday it’s updating the process for the frequently asked questions pages it posts on its website about new tax legislation. The IRS is updating the process to address concerns about transparency and the potential impact on taxpayers when the FAQ pages on its website are updated or revised. In addition, the IRS is answering concerns about potential penalties for taxpayers who rely on the FAQ pages by offering more clarity to taxpayers about their ability to rely on the information they glean from the FAQ pages in order to avoid tax penalties. It also plans to keep old copies of the FAQ pages on its website in case taxpayers or their tax preparers need to consult them later to support a position they have taken on their returns.

