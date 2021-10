Living near the coast in South Carolina, I love the water. I love to swim. But getting there was anything but a pleasant journey. It all started with my swim lessons at the local YMCA when I was a little boy. My mom took me to my lessons each week. They taught me all the basics of how to swim, tread water, etc. But, I still had a lingering fear of the water that was hard to overcome. Well, let’s just say that I don’t have a certificate from the YMCA certifying that I learned how to swim.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO