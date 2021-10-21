CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas City woman nearly dies from COVID-19, goes without healthcare during pandemic

By Rebekah Chung, Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nS7C_0cY8NEtv00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Sara Lynch, who lives in Kansas City with her mother and father, struggles daily with complications from contracting COVID-19 last year.

On Tuesday, Lynch was informed that her lung volume had decreased immensely, now functioning at 35%. Louise, Sara’s mother, told Kansas Capitol Bureau about the lasting impact of the disease that she said nearly took her daughter’s life.

Lynch was on track to become an attorney at the time, just wrapping up law school. But, her life took a significant turn in March 2020 when she got coronavirus. Already dealing with many other medical conditions, like asthma and joint pain, her mother Louise was not sure that her daughter would make it until a physician stepped in offering charity care.

New sketch of ‘I-70 Killer’ hopes to generate leads in old Wichita murder case, other murders

“She was put in the ICU for a while. She had about four different hospital admissions,” Louise Lynch said about Sara’s condition last year. “To have a lung functioning 35% capacity is horrific.”

“I have eye issues. I have some brain damage,” Sara said. “I see multiple specialists at KU med, and I’ve been blessed to be able to get three months of charity care from them.”

Charity care is free or discounted medically necessary health care that some hospitals offer to people who cannot afford to pay for treatment otherwise.

Lynch said once that ends, she’s not sure what she will do.

Unlike Louise and her husband, Sara doesn’t have health insurance after aging out from coverage on her parent’s plan at 26. She said she’s already witnessed firsthand how some facilities treat patients without health insurance when experiencing symptoms after getting a coronavirus vaccine. She described it as being treated like a “leper.”

“I got my COVID vaccine and spiked a fever of 104.2 or so,” Lynch said. “We called the doctor, and the doctor told us to wait until it was 105 or 106 to even bother them because I didn’t have health insurance. I went from being a productive adult, having a job, going on toward a legal career, to now being treated like scum. Because I don’t have healthcare, my health goes down, and I can’t get back into planning for a future.”

After three years of searching, Sara has run out of options to find affordable healthcare in the state. When applying for Medicaid, they said that she was ineligible, counting her mother’s income and her father’s disability income as part of Sara’s earnings. Louise, her mother, said this happened even though Sara is 29-years old.

Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday in Kansas area codes 785 and 620

Lynch is one of the thousands who fall within the Medicaid coverage gap in Kansas, one of 12 states that have yet to expand coverage.

One analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows that 44,000 Kansans are caught in the Medicaid coverage gap with no way to get affordable health coverage. It’s an issue that comes up almost every year in the Kansas Legislature, sometimes attached to other proposals , but has fallen short of the support needed to pass.

Some lawmakers that argue against expansion have said that it could lead to steep financial costs for the state over the years. However, Sara’s mother Louise said that expanding coverage would allow her daughter to afford the care she needs and help other people in the state who are struggling to get by.

“I refuse to have her go down that track that she’s nothing and be what these people quote-unquote categorize her in.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Kansas lawmaker warned in past is barred from agency offices

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A first-year Kansas lawmaker has been banned from a state agency’s offices over what it called disruptive and intimidating behavior. The ban came eight months after Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City received a written warning from a legislative committee about conduct before taking office that included abusive behavior […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Wichita, KS
Health
Kansas City, KS
Health
Wichita, KS
Coronavirus
City
Kansas City, KS
KSN News

KDHE reports 31 more COVID deaths, 61 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said almost 23,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday morning. It comes as there was another increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state. The KDHE said 31 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Affordable Healthcare#Covid 19#Health Care#Kansas Capitol Bureau#Icu#Ku Med#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSN News

Family loses home in Missouri tornado

CAMERON, Mo. (WDAF) — The tornado warnings Sunday led to damage and debris in areas northeast of Kansas City. John Duncan said the tornado came through so quickly, his family did not have time to get in the basement. “We were in the bedroom and I looked out the window and I saw a black […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

One killed in Butler County crash

Butler County, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following an accident in Butler County. The accident took place just north of El Dorado. Kansas Highway Patrol spokesperson, Technical Trooper Chad Crittenden, tells KSN that shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, the Butler County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 77 near […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Tornado causes damage in northern Missouri

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some intense storms made their way across Missouri Sunday evening. KSN Storm Tracker Tad Schnakenberg caught a tornado on camera near Grantsville, Missouri. He also got some pictures of the damage left behind. An apparent tornado also hit the Cameron, Missouri, area. Cameron is about 70 miles west of Grantsville. The […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Graffiti or art? Topeka tower owner explains these lines

TOPEKA, (Kan.) (KSNT) — What was once the Bank of America building in Topeka is now the Townsite Tower, and its outside aesthetic is leaving many with questions. Located at 534 S. Kansas Ave., the tower has recently undergone renovations which include a white vertical squiggly line down the front of the building. The lines […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Is a painting in downtown Wichita too racy for public display?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When you walk downtown this week on Douglas, you may see the painting. It’s a naked lady, and it’s in a very public spot. Some call it inappropriate for kids. “It’s just, it’s inappropriate for those under the age of 13,” said Wichita resident Courtney Bellenger. “It’s just out in the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

2K+
Followers
921
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy