First Midwest Bank more than doubled its third quarter profit year-over-year to $50 million. The Chicago-based bank, which is being bought by Old National Bank in Evansville, made 44 cents per share in profit in the third quarter. First Midwest, which has an extensive footprint in Northwest Indiana, made $47 million or 41 cents per share in the second quarter and $23 million or 21 cents per share in the third quarter of 2020.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO