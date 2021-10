In assessing the trajectory of Fed policy the market is discounting, we prefer using the Fed funds futures contracts over the Eurodollar futures. The Fed funds settle at the average effective rate, while the Eurodollar futures contracts are three-month deposit rates. The Fed funds futures seem to be implying aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve, which as of less than a month ago, half of whom did not expect a rate hike would be appropriate next year. The math of the Fed funds futures is fairly straightforward.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO