Archaeology is at home in the DNR

The annual archaeology field day program at Kincaid Mounds Historic Site near Brookport, Illinois, is set for Saturday. Formal programs will begin at 10 a.m. with a presentation by Dr. Paul Welch, chairman and associate professor of anthropology Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Dr. Brian M. Butler, who has retired from the Department of Anthropology and Center for Archaeological Investigation at SIUC and is a member of the Kincaid Mounds Support Organization, will have a presentation at 1 p.m. As part of each presentation, an optional walking tour to Mound 8 is included; hiking shoes are recommended.
Comments / 0