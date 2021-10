There are signs that the bitcoin futures market isn’t big enough for a planned wave of crypto exchange-traded funds. But that success is almost certain to come at fundholders’ expense, analysts say, because the gains make the ProShares ETF an outsize target for traders who seek to exploit futures-based ETFs’ Achilles’ heel: their need to take large positions in near-term futures and frequently “roll” them into the following month, rather than taking cash at expiration.

