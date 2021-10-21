Legion Auxiliary Filling Stockings for Veterans This Christmas

HOLTVILLE — Some Christmas cheer will soon reach service members aboard the USS Essex as well as others stationed in Germany and South Korea courtesy of the Bradley-Keffer American Legion auxiliary Unit 138. The local auxiliary was able to create a total of 11 care packages for the service members...
The VFW Auxiliary to the Spruce Run Memorial VFW Post 5119 will host a free veterans breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the post at 179 Main St. in Glen Gardner. Veterans and their families are invited. No RSVP is required. Outside dining may be...
The Auxiliary at Post 7114 recently held several fundraisers. Linda Nowman and DonnaMae Harrison raffled off cast iron cookware while Dawn Justice held a raffle in Pioche during Labor Day. In total, they raised $620 for the Veterans cemetery.
The Jason D. Lewis Memorial VFW in Brookfield is putting together a night to honor all local veterans. The event, a Military Ball, is being planned by the Brookfield VFW Auxiliary 10201, which is the newest auxiliary for the VFW. The Ball will be held on Friday night November 12 at the Waterview in Monroe, and is an event put together to raise funds to assist our Veterans and Veterans causes within the Brookfield/Greater Danbury community, and this year the Ball will be honoring the U.S. Navy.
GREEN RIVER – The American Legion Family in Green River will be hosting the 4th annual Veterans Freedom Race on Nov. 7. The Veterans Freedom Run/Walk is held to recognize those who have served the military in the United States. The proceeds made from the event will go toward helping...
ROCK SPRINGS — On Monday, Oct. 18, the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 presented a gift of appreciation for outstanding and dedicated service for local Veterans to Lynette Romero. She is former Case worker at the VA Clinic in Rock Springs. The gift was presented by Tim Hemphill and...
The 2021 Veterans Day Parade, hosted by the William R. Schnug Memorial Post 614 of the American Legion, will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. The parade begins at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, then head west on Northwest Parkway, south on Avery/Main Street, west on Cemetery Road to Scioto Darby Road, and south on Veterans Memorial Drive.
In September, American Legion Post #273 hosted an ‘open forum’ informal gathering in order to provide an environment where veterans could share concerns, memories and experiences, as well as just enjoying the camaraderie unique to veterans. Events of the past, present and in all likelihood, the future will continue to...
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will gather Oct. 18 at Godfather’s Pizza in Fremont. The group will eat from noon to 1 p.m., with the auxiliary’s meeting to follow at 1 p.m. For more information, call 402-317-2676. Tags. Veterans Of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. Reporter/news assistant. I'm a native of...
Elk River American Legion Auxiliary has been the ‘backbone’ of century-old Legion. For the last century, the Elk River American Legion Auxiliary has been working to make a difference in the community and in the lives of veterans. The auxiliary celebrated its 100th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 9, with lunch...
The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit #81 in El Dorado delivered cookies to the two fire stations in El Dorado during Fire Prevention Week. “During Fire Prevention Week, the firefighters go out to the schools and teach students how to stay safe in case of a fire,” said Karen Hasting, President of the ALA Unit #81.
Dean Welch is a former post commander for the veterans’ organization American Legion, but he only learned of the Sun Up Ridge Memorial Wall a few years ago. And that, he said, is exactly the problem. The memorial wall, built into a retaining wall on the Platte River Trail in...
As the years and decades fade away, few WWII veterans remain. Carl Monoogian, of Gregory and the American Legion Post 510 in Stockbridge, is one who served his country during the dark days of the Second World War. Monoogian was drafted just before his 18th birthday in November 1944. After...
West Bend, WI – American Legion Post 36 in cooperation with the West Bend Memorial Library will be presenting a library display to honor and thank local veterans. This is in conjunction with Veterans Day, November 11. The display will be up from November 1 through November 8. The public...
On Oct. 11, the American Legion Post 258 hosted two Texas State Leaders, Robert and Barbie Rohde, from the veteran non-profit organization, Mission 22. Mission 22 is headquartered out of Sisters, Oregon and provides veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injuries (TBI) with information, resources and more ...
VFW Auxiliary Post 5277 is hosting an Oktoberfest Dinner on Saturday, October 30 from 4 pm – 6 pm. On October 30, All are invited to join the VFW Auxiliary, Post 5277 at 855 W. Desoto Street, Clermont to enjoy a great Oktoberfest Dinner while supporting Veterans and their families.
While serving as U.S ambassador to the Vatican for almost five years, I had the opportunity to visit many historic World War II battlegrounds and U.S. military cemeteries throughout the world. From North Africa to Normandy and of course Arlington National Cemetery and our Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, I...
