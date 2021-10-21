Legion Auxiliary Filling Stockings for Veterans This Christmas

The Jason D. Lewis Memorial VFW in Brookfield is putting together a night to honor all local veterans. The event, a Military Ball, is being planned by the Brookfield VFW Auxiliary 10201, which is the newest auxiliary for the VFW. The Ball will be held on Friday night November 12 at the Waterview in Monroe, and is an event put together to raise funds to assist our Veterans and Veterans causes within the Brookfield/Greater Danbury community, and this year the Ball will be honoring the U.S. Navy.

