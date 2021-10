WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Election Day is just eight days away, and one race is getting some attention in Westmoreland County. District Attorney John Peck is getting his first serious challenge in years. Democrat Peck is a familiar figure in the courthouse, a seasoned prosecutor who has been the county’s district attorney since 1994. Last year, Peck got the death penalty for the convicted killer of New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Republican Nicole Ziccarelli, 30 years younger than Peck, said she can bring new vitality to the office, something Peck says he hasn’t lost. “We want it to be as safe...

