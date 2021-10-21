CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China’s lending landscape and approach to debt relief

odi.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis briefing note reviews the institutional landscape of Chinese financial and lending institutions, and its approach to overseas debt relief. It maps out...

odi.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Why China’s Developers Have So Much Dollar Debt

Chinese real estate firms long prospered by selling a lot of dollar-denominated debt. This year hasn’t been as kind: Their dollar bonds have lost about one-third of their value amid concerns about a liquidity crisis at one of the biggest: China Evergrande Group. Worries about possible spillover or contagion have extended to other distressed developers and rippled across markets, prompting even the U.S. Federal Reserve to express concern about potential fallout.
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

China is accused of exporting authoritarian technology. But the west has done so, too, more covertly

China’s 5G technology has now been banned in many countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the US and many in the European Union. In 2019, a NATO Cyber Defence Centre report identified Huawei’s 5G technology as a security risk. Since September, telecommunications providers in the US have been able to apply for compensation through a US$1.9 billion program designed to “rip and replace” Huawei and ZTE equipment, due to perceived risks to national security. But fears over China’s attempts to export its digital and surveillance technologies go far beyond just Huawei and 5G. China has been accused of exporting “digital authoritarianism” and spreading...
CHINA
AFP

Hong Kong to further tighten Covid travel restrictions

Hong Kong will tighten coronavirus travel restrictions to bring it more into line with the Chinese mainland, its leader said Tuesday, as the city extended its streak of more than two months without a major local outbreak. On Tuesday, she made clear Beijing expects the city to mimic its own strict restrictions.
TRAVEL
MarketWatch

Treasury Sec. Yellen, China vice premier Liu He hold talks to discuss global economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by video call early Tuesday to discuss the global economy, according to a statement from Beijing. "The two sides conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and cooperation in multilateral and bilateral fields," the statement said. Yelen and Liu agreed that the global economy recovery is at a "critical juncture," and that both countries must "strengthen communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies. China has expressed its concern about the U.S.'s cancellation of additional tariffs and sanctions and fair treatment of Chinese companies. The two parties agreed to continue to communicate," the statement said. "Secretary Yellen also frankly raised issues of concern," the Treasury said in a separate statement, without mentioning tariffs. The two last spoke in June.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Relief#Chinese
TheConversationAU

The US and China must find a way to cooperate at COP26 and beyond. Otherwise, global climate action is impossible

A week out from the COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow, all eyes are on two nations: China and the United States. Together, the superpowers are responsible for more than 40% of global carbon emissions. US-China relations have been fractious in recent years, and whether they can cooperate on climate action is crucial to success at COP26 and beyond. US progress on climate change went backwards under the Trump administration, but President Joe Biden has brought the nation back to the table. Biden wants to cooperate with China in this critical policy sphere, raising hopes of a less adversarial bilateral relationship. Throughout 2021,...
U.S. POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Spillover from China’s property debt risks is controllable – Xinhua

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The spillover effect of Chinese real estate companies’ debt default risks to the financial industry is generally controllable, state media said on Monday, as concerns continue to loom over China Evergrande Group. The comment was published in a Xinhua question and answer piece on the Chinese economy,...
ECONOMY
AFP

Covid isolation hurting Hong Kong's reputation: industry group

Hong Kong's decision to pursue a zero-Covid strategy and maintain some of the world's strictest quarantine measures is hammering the city's business reputation, the top lobby group for financial firms in the city said Monday. The warning came as a survey showed almost half of major international banks and asset managers are considering moving staff out of the city as they struggle to retain employees or attract fresh talent. Hong Kong has been kept comparatively free of the coronavirus thanks to strict travel curbs and up to 21 days of mandatory hotel quarantine for anyone arriving in the finance hub. But there is growing frustration among businesses that there is no end in sight to the restrictions as officials make it clear opening up to the Chinese mainland must come before any easing of international travel curbs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China to expand property tax trial to check speculation

China is set to expand pilot property tax reforms, state media reported, as the government battles real estate speculation in the world's second-biggest economy. Under the five-year pilot scheme, Xinhua added, property tax will be levied on all types of real estate, excluding some rural homes.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
newcivilengineer.com

Opening of 1,000km Laos-China railway approaches

Once functional, it will be China’s first international railway, connecting Laotian capital Vientiane to Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan province. The Lane Xang EMU train, developed by the China State Railway Group, will have capacity for 720 passengers and travel at 160km/h, meaning it will take less than a day to ride from one end to the other of the 1,000km route.
TRAFFIC
jack1065.com

Explainer-How China Evergrande’s debt troubles pose a systemic risk

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has supplied funds to pay interest on a dollar bond, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday, days before a deadline that would have seen the developer plunge into formal default. News of the remittance will likely bring...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group has supplied funds to pay interest on a dollar bond, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, days before a deadline that would have seen the developer plunge into formal default. Here is a timeline of events of how...
ECONOMY
mix929.com

Analysis: What lies beneath? Hidden debt fears feed China’s property woes

SHANGHAI/LONDON (Reuters) – Numbers don’t lie, you just need to be looking at the right ones. That’s the problem for investors searching for the next trouble spot in the Chinese real estate sector as industry giant China Evergrande Group lumbers towards what is expected to be the country’s largest-ever corporate default. The figures on the books sometimes don’t tell the full story.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

China's rail project in Indonesia pushes Jakarta into debt

Jakarta [Indonesia] October 20 (ANI): Faced by the price of cost overruns on China's signature Jakarta-Bandung fast-rail project, Indonesia's government has been forced to dip into the state budget for projects which continues to witness construction delays and land acquisition issues. The cost of the 143-kilometre rail link project has...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

AUD/USD Probes September High as APAC Traders Eye China’s Lending Rates

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Fed, PBOC, Crude oil – Talking Points. Australian Dollar gains as Wall Street moves higher on risk taking. Chinese lending rates, Australian Westpac data in focus for APAC. AUD/USD test the multi-month September swing high at 0.7478. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The Australian Dollar made a big move...
BUSINESS
vegetablegrowersnews.com

‘New approach’ on China trade brings little change

California agricultural exporters looking for improved U.S.-China trade relations– and lifting of Chinese retaliatory tariffs on farm goods they hope to sell to the Asian market giant – may need to hang tight. Some farm groups welcomed remarks last week by U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Biden...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy