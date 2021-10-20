NABJ announces 2021 Honorees

Focus Communications is a Dallas, Texas-based, full service and certified African American owned public relations and marketing agency – one of the oldest in Dallas and the Southwest. With more than 40 years of accomplishment with local, regional, and national corporations and organizations; CEO Ken Carter has a vast and impressive portfolio. Especially skilled at providing a strategic, creative flair to interactive media, direct mail, brochures, newsletter, point of purchase, advertising layouts, and other collateral materials, Carter has numerous honors including: Man of the Year by the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Dallas Metropolitan Chapter and recipient of the Quest for Success Award from the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. For your PR and marketing needs, contact Ken at kencarter@focuspr.com, 1412 Main Street, Suite 1000, Dallas, TX 75202 – (214) 744-1428.
