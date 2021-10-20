CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NABJ announces 2021 Honorees

By Garland Journal
garlandjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring its virtual awards ceremony, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) will induct eight new members into its Hall of Fame and award 14 Special Honors to Black journalists and communicators from around the world. The virtual awards ceremony, which will feature special guests, entertainment and interactive features,...

garlandjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Local honorees from 2021 VRLTA Ordinary Awards

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are three local names being honored at the state level. The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association recently announced its winners of the 2021 Ordinary Awards, which celebrate the best in the hospitality and tourism industry. According to a release, these awards are given...
RICHMOND, VA
Meridian Star

ECCC Homecoming Honorees

Receiving special recognition at East Central Community College’s 2021 Homecoming celebration held Thursday, Oct. 14, were (from left) Louisville native Paula Simmons Waggoner (Class of 1971) of Starkville, Alumna of the Year, Hickory native Jerald Everett (Class of 1964) of Clinton, Alumnus of the Year, and new Athletic Hall of Fame member Hickory native James Mitchell (Class of 1981) of Nashville. Not pictured is Decatur native Ronnie Parker (Class of 1982) of Haymarket, Va., who was also inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame but could not attend ceremonies. Copper etchings of alumni honorees will be permanently displayed in the college’s Memorabilia Room located in Burton Memorial Library and Athletic Hall of Fame honoree etchings will be displayed in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium. The awards presentations were made at the annual Alumni Reception held in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium.
Tullahoma News

Chamber names ‘40 under 40 honorees’

The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 40 honorees for its “40 under 40” event later this month. In a Facebook Live Wednesday, Oct. 20, TACC Executive Director Hope Nunley and chair of the “40 under 40” event committee Chelsy Campbell revealed the nominees for the event. According to Nunley the chamber received 57 nominees.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Meet Rob McCartney, a 2021 40 Under 40 honoree

Rob McCartney is the director of pro scouting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a 2021 40 Under 40 honoree. Education: Bachelor of science in sport management, University of South Carolina, 2009. What was your first paid job? A summer scouting intern with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006. If you...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorothy Tucker
pontevedrarecorder.com

Businesswomen named as transportation seminar presenters, honorees

The Northeast Florida Chapter of Women’s Transportation Seminar recognizes executive women who have made varied contributions in transportation, leadership and mentorship of women. The local organization’s program committee selected several leading businesswomen in Northeast Florida to be featured at the Women’s Executive Roundtable luncheon on Sept. 29 at Fogo de...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
uwosh.edu

Distinguished Alumni Award honorees showcase passion for UWO

The annual Alumni Awards Celebration, hosted by the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Alumni Association, is set to kickoff Homecoming weekend on Friday, Oct. 22 at the Culver Family Welcome Center. The event will honor 11 alumni who have had an impact on their community and professional fields and showcases future promise.
OSHKOSH, WI
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Meet Lisa Thelwell, a 2021 40 Under 40 honoree

Lisa Thelwell is an assistant U.S. attorney for the U.S. Attorney's Office Middle District of Florida and a 2021 40 Under 40 honoree. Education: Bachelor of arts, University of Florida Warrington College of Business; juris doctorate, University of Florida Levin College of Law. What was your first paid job? Retail...
UNIVERSITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Awards Ceremony#Howard University#Espn#Nabj#Tulsa Star#Temple University#Foote Communications#L A Times#Transgriot#U S News World Report#Special Honors
insideradio.com

NAB’s Gordon Smith Among Giants Of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Honorees.

National Association of Broadcasters President & CEO Gordon Smith, Perry Publishing & Broadcasting founder and President Russell Perry and broker Frank Boyle are among nine industry leaders and celebrities. that will be honored for lifetime achievements during the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) Giants Of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts...
ENTERTAINMENT
WVNews

'2021 Leading Women' honorees noted

BALTIMORE — Two Garrett County women were among those selected by The Daily Record to receive one of the 2021 Leading Women awards. The local winners are M. Kendall Ludwig and Emily Newman-Edwards. The awards honor women who are 40 years of age or younger for the accomplishments they have...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
bizjournals

Women of Influence honoree: Diane Tager, Volastra Therapeutics

Editor's note: This profile spotlights one of 10 New York Business Journal Women of Influence honorees for 2021. We asked each of the 10 to complete a survey through which we can share with you some of their background, achievements and industry insights. Look for additional honoree profiles in the days ahead.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
MLB
garlandjournal.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight

Focus Communications is a Dallas, Texas-based, full service and certified African American owned public relations and marketing agency – one of the oldest in Dallas and the Southwest. With more than 40 years of accomplishment with local, regional, and national corporations and organizations; CEO Ken Carter has a vast and impressive portfolio. Especially skilled at providing a strategic, creative flair to interactive media, direct mail, brochures, newsletter, point of purchase, advertising layouts, and other collateral materials, Carter has numerous honors including: Man of the Year by the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Dallas Metropolitan Chapter and recipient of the Quest for Success Award from the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. For your PR and marketing needs, contact Ken at kencarter@focuspr.com, 1412 Main Street, Suite 1000, Dallas, TX 75202 – (214) 744-1428.
DALLAS, TX
butler.edu

Butler Welcomes 35 New Honorees to Carillon Society

On Wednesday, October 6, 35 Butler University donors whose lifetime giving has reached $100,000 or more were newly inducted into the Carillon Society in recognition of their generosity. In total, this newest class of Carillon Society inductees have collectively contributed more than $2.7 million in support of Butler’s mission. “Jack...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The 74

Sit-in for Better Housing Enters Second Week at Howard University

Hundreds of Howard University students have entered their second week occupying a student center, protesting dormitory conditions at the nation’s famed historically Black university. The sit-in began after returning students reported mold, cockroaches, flooding, collapsed ceilings, mice and maintenance issues this fall. Howard confirmed 34 instances of “suspected fungal growth.” University officials noted the issue […]
ADVOCACY
unm.edu

UNM Anderson announces 33rd Hall of Fame Honorees

The University of New Mexico Anderson School of Management has announced its 33rd class of Hall of Fame honorees. The Hall of Fame highlights the contributions of its alumni to industry, its donors to supporting scholarships, and the entire community it takes to uphold the standards, goals and vision of the Anderson School.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bizjournals

Meet Lisa Thelwell, a 2021 40 Under 40 honoree

Lisa Thelwell is an assistant U.S. attorney for the U.S. Attorney's Office Middle District of Florida and a 2021 40 Under 40 honoree. Education: Bachelor of arts, University of Florida Warrington College of Business; juris doctorate, University of Florida Levin College of Law. What was your first paid job? Retail...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy