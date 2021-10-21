CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Neptune backs World Bank zero routine flaring by 2030 initiative

naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlaring is a major source of CO2 emissions from upstream operations, and can also...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Greenhouse gas levels reach record high amid COP26 worries

Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached record levels last year, the United Nations said Monday, in a stark warning as Britain's Boris Johnson admitted being "very worried" about the COP26 summit going awry. The UN's blunt report on rising global warming comes as Prime Minister Johnson, the COP26 host, said it was "very, very far from clear that we'll get the progress that we need". "I'm very worried because it might go wrong... it's touch and go," Johnson said, though he remained hopeful a deal can be done at the 12-day climate talks to reduce carbon emissions and limit future temperature rises. Highlighting the difficulties ahead, coal-intensive Australia on Monday unveiled a long-awaited 2050 target to reach net zero emissions -- while dismissing any upgrade to its 2030 goals.
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

BW Energy acquires rig for Kudu development off Namibia

BW said that the development of the Kudu field is an attractive opportunity for the company to engage in the electricity market and assume a position as an independent power producer. by: Shardul Sharma. BW Energy on October 25 said that the new development plan for the Kudu gas field...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UN: Net zero pledges on climate give hope, but still vague

The United Nations reported Tuesday that fresh pledges by governments to cut greenhouse gas emissions raise hopes but aren't strict enough to avoid catastrophic global warming.A report by the U.N. Environment Programme found recent announcements by dozens of countries to aim for “net-zero” emissions by 2050 could limit a global temperature rise to 2.2 degrees Celsius (4 F) by the end of the century. That's close to the less stringent target set in the Paris climate accord of capping global warming at 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) by the end of the century but far from the agreement's most...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Routine Flaring#Bank Zero#Neptune Energy#The World Bank
Sourcing Journal

Parkdale: Leading the World in Sustainable Yarn Manufacturing and Fiber Technology

As the world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns, Parkdale is fully committed to creating innovative and cost-effective solutions that protect the environment and improve lives. With over 29 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico and South America, the company can produce over 8,000 tons of yarn per week. What has made Parkdale so successful since its inception in 1916? They place sustainability, the environment and their customers at the heart of the organization and are committed to continuous improvement. By joining forces with the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Parkdale assures its customers that the cotton ﬁber in its supply chain is...
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

Exxon reviewing carbon sequestration options in Asia

CO2 capture and storage may need separate avenues for success. Exxon Mobil is looking at novel ways to sequester carbon in Asia by capturing emissions in one location and storing them in another, an official at the US major told the Reuters news service October 25. Joe Blommaert, Exxon’s head...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Singapore awards S$55mn to 12 hydrogen, CCUS projects

The funding will help improve the technical and economic feasibility of using hydrogen and CCUS to decarbonise Singapore’s power and industry sectors. The government of Singapore has awarded S$55mn ($40.86mn) to support 12 research, development and demonstration projects on low-carbon energy technology solutions, it said on October 25. The funding...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

EU saved $70bn through gas market liberalisation in 2010-20: IEA

But the EU is set to pay $30bn more this year than if it had stuck with oil indexation, according to the Paris-based agency. The EU saved some $70bn in gas import bills between 2010 and 2020 by liberalising its gas market and increasing spot purchases, the International Energy Agency (IEA) esti...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Qatar, South Korea form hydrogen pact

Further opportunities exist to build on a long-standing partnership in LNG. QatarEnergy, formerly Qatar Petroleum, said October 25 that it signed a framework agreement with South Korea's Hydrogen Convergence Alliance for the development of hydrogen as a source of energy. “We are pleased to sign this agreement in the field...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Pacific Oil & Gas rebrands as Pacific Energy

Pacific Energy holds gas and power interests in China, E&P and LNG interests in Canada. Pacific Oil & Gas, part of Singapore’s RGE group of companies, said October 25 it would rebrand as Pacific Energy. “The Pacific Energy name and new logo reflects the next step in our growth strategy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Poland helps address Moldova’s gas crisis

Moldova declared a state of emergency last week due to contractual disputes with Russia. Polish energy company PGNiG said October 25 that it is set to become the first-ever supplier outside of Russia to deliver natural gas to Moldova. Up until now, Moldova relied en...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Equinor makes oil find off Norway

The well encountered very light oil in the Lower Cretaceous Intra-Lange formation. Equinor has discovered oil at the Egyptian Vulture prospect in the Norwegian Sea, its UK project partner Longboat Energy said on October 25. The well drilled at the prospect encountered very light oil in the Lower Cretaceous Intra-Lange...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Lundin drills dry well off Norway

It was drilled 80 km southeast of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield. Sweden's Lundin has drilled a dry well near the Johan Sverdrup oil project in the Norwegian North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on October 22. The well was drilled some 70 km southeast from the Equinor-operated Sverdrup field,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Oil rises on supply and storage tightness, upside for prices persists

Oil prices returned to gains on Friday as profit taking gave turn to the reality of supply and storage market concerns. Yesterday may have been a day of profit taking by the most impatient market participants but in tight market conditions that doesn’t last and supply tightness – in conjunction with falling storage levels – helped prices rise again.
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

How Suncor Energy is navigating a net zero world

Welcome to Navigating Net Zero: COP26 Series. Navigating Net Zero is JWN Energy’s framework for curating conversations and content related to Canada’s climate opportunities and challenges in a transition to a low-carbon economy. In this special series in advance of COP26, we have asked nine individuals to reflect on where Alberta and Canada fit within a global climate leadership nexus and offer perspectives on navigating collaboratively. Today, Martha Hall Findlay, chief sustainability officer of Suncor Energy Inc., describes how the company plans to meet its objective to be net-zero by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Neptune Energy Endorses Eliminating Gas Flaring By 2030

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has endorsed the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative. Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has endorsed the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative. The initiative brings together governments, companies, and development institutions to eliminate routine gas flaring in oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

European energy crisis is gas demand-driven: VTBC

The growth in the gas price has primarily been driven by increased demand rather than supply limitations, VTBC has said. The European energy crisis is primarily driven by rising gas demand rather than supply limitations, analysts at VTB Capital (VTBC) said on October 21, contrary to claims by some European politicians that Russia withholding some supplies is to blame. "We would disagree with the statement that the current energy crisis in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

