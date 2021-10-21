Neptune backs World Bank zero routine flaring by 2030 initiative

Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached record levels last year, the United Nations said Monday, in a stark warning as Britain's Boris Johnson admitted being "very worried" about the COP26 summit going awry. The UN's blunt report on rising global warming comes as Prime Minister Johnson, the COP26 host, said it was "very, very far from clear that we'll get the progress that we need". "I'm very worried because it might go wrong... it's touch and go," Johnson said, though he remained hopeful a deal can be done at the 12-day climate talks to reduce carbon emissions and limit future temperature rises. Highlighting the difficulties ahead, coal-intensive Australia on Monday unveiled a long-awaited 2050 target to reach net zero emissions -- while dismissing any upgrade to its 2030 goals.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO