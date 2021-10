Artificially depressed prices have undermined investment in the country’s mature gas fields. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. India’s state-run developers have had little reason to boost production from mature gas fields, which account for the bulk of national production, owing to artificially depressed prices. While national production is finally on the rise once more, thanks to the recent start-up of several deepwater fields off the country’s eastern coastline, New Delhi’s reluctance to fully deregulate pricing for domestic production has hamstrung the country’s wider upstream potential. India has adopted a mish-mash of regulated, quasi-regulated and deregulated gas prices. The government sets the price for production from fie...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO