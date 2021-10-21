Governor Wolf Furthers Commitment to Lead-Free PA, Announces $186 Million Investment in Water Infrastructure Projects in 20 Counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Continuing in his commitment to a lead-free Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf announced the investment of $186 million for 33 drinking water, wastewater and non-point source projects across 20 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). Under Gov. Wolf’s leadership, PENNVEST has awarded more than $2.5...explorevenango.com
Comments / 0