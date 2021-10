WEST UNION — In the first meeting between Little Kanawha Conference teams Doddridge County and Roane County, it was the Bulldogs coming out on top. Gabe Stewart caught two touchdown passes, the defense recovered three Raider fumbles, and the Bulldogs stayed undefeated with a 44-16 win over Class AA’s No. 7 rated team. The win also gave Bobby Burnside’s team a whopping 16 points toward its WVSSAC rating. They picked up nine for beating a AA team, then seven bonus points thanks to the Raiders seven wins.

