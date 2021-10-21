CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Cuevas of Georgia Power on the Electric Transportation Ecosystem

metroatlantaceo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Region Vice President for Georgia Power Jason Cuevas talks about...

metroatlantaceo.com

metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Power Upgrades EV Charging Capabilities at Stations Around Atlanta

Georgia Power has upgraded its fast-charging capabilities at 11 different electric vehicle (EV) Direct Current (DC) charging locations across metro Atlanta and South Georgia. Chargers at common shopping areas and restaurants including Kroger, Chick-fil-A and Burger King, as well as hotels such as Staybridge Suites and Best Western Plus have had their power capabilities upgraded from 50 kW to 62.5 kW to save time and add mileage for drivers. As new technology becomes available, Georgia Power will continue to upgrade charging stations across the state to meet driver needs and reliability.
ATLANTA, GA
Wrcbtv.com

Groundbreaking held for large solar project in south Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Plans for a massive new solar installation in south Georgia are moving ahead. Construction will soon get underway on the first phase of the DeSoto Solar Farm project in Lee County, north of Albany, the governor's office said Wednesday. Gov. Brian Kemp and other officials attended...
GEORGIA STATE
mcduffieprogress.com

Georgia transportation revenue reflects positive trend

(The Center Square) – Georgia's transportation revenue is showing more positive signs of recovery, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Commissioner Russell McMurry said. The GDOT collected 9.1% more in transportation-related revenue in September than at the same time last year. The state collected around $190 million in September from motor...
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

PSC Commissioner Tim Echols on Electric Vehicles and SK Innovation

Tim Echols, Vice Chair of the Georgia Public Service Commission, talks about how electric vehicles have improved over the last few years. He also discusses the impact of the new SK Innovation facility being built in Georgia. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services...
POLITICS
metroatlantaceo.com

GTRI Researchers Developing 5G Solutions for the State of Georgia, Nation

Researchers at the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) are exploring ways to use 5G – a mobile technology that promises download speeds many times faster than current 4G LTE wireless networks and significantly lower latency times – to advance national security and ensure rural parts of Georgia have equitable access to high-speed broadband services, among other applications.
TECHNOLOGY
valdostatoday.com

Georgia Power donates to Wiregrass’ new task force

Georgia Power has donated $30,000 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to support the College’s economic development effort in their newly formed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force. The mission of this group is to closely examine available data to identify gaps or barriers that may be unintentionally derailing the ability of a student to be successful. The college’s task force is working to identify barriers for minority and non-traditional students and to develop solutions and add resources to make minority students more successful in reaching graduation. The funds generously donated by Georgia Power will support economic development and workforce development efforts of equity, diversity, and inclusion task force.
VALDOSTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Power Adjusts Schedule for Vogtle Units 3 & 4

Georgia Power today announced a revised schedule for the Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear expansion project. The company currently projects a Unit 3 in-service date in the third quarter of 2022 and a Unit 4 in-service date in the second quarter of 2023, representing a three-month shift for each unit. The change to the schedule is primarily due to the need for additional time to address continued construction challenges and to allow for the comprehensive testing necessary to ensure quality and safety standards are fully met.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
metroatlantaceo.com

GACVB's Jay Markwalter on Georgia's Tourism Industry

Jay Markwalter with the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus talks about getting Georgia's tourism industry back to normal. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Sets Record-low Unemployment Rate Achieving Highest Number of Employed Georgians Since Pandemic

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced today that Georgia's unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 3.2 percent in September, an all-time low for Georgia dipping below the rate of 3.3 percent in January 2020. The number of employed rose above 5 million for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic and the number of unemployed was reported at the lowest level since June 2001 (161,786).
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Radial Plans to Fill More Than 500 Seasonal Fulfillment Jobs in Buford, Georgia to Support ecommerce Holiday Demands

Radial, a bpost group company, the leader in ecommerce solutions, today announced its plan to bring on more than 500 entry-level fulfillment center workers in Buford, Georgia to support increased ecommerce demand this holiday season. Seasonal associates will be at the forefront of ecommerce, leveraging cutting-edge technology to process online orders - including picking, sorting, packing and shipping - all in a safe, fun team environment.
BUFORD, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Public Policy Foundation: Supply Chain Snags and Silver Linings

Suddenly, “supply chain” and “logistics” have joined “Go Braves” and “Go Dawgs” as some of the most uttered phrases in the state. The first two are not because of a newfound love of drivers and warehouse workers, however, nor because of a winning streak. Logistics is a hot topic because...
BUSINESS
Axios

Meet General Electric's flexible power transformer

A Mississippi utility is installing what's being billed as "the world's first large flexible transformer" — an Energy Department-backed project aimed at boosting grid resilience and smoothing integration of renewables. Driving the news: GE Research and Prolec GE, working with the Mississippi power company Cooperative Energy, this morning are announcing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Forbes

Implementing Electric Vehicles: The Next Step In Commercial Transportation

COO of Zonar, pioneering smart fleet management solutions in vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. From the beginning, the story of motor vehicles has been one of innovation and evolution. If you were to plot a timeline of the industry, you could probably start in 1886 when Karl Benz (of Mercedes-Benz fame) patented the designs for the first automobile, which utilized the first-ever internal combustion engine.
CARS
Aviation Week

MagniX Charges Ahead With Electric Aviation Power Plan

It is emblematic of electric aviation’s lightning-fast growth that a startup company that turned to aerospace only three years ago is already flying on two platforms and working on systems for several more. Backed by the recent release of FAA-approved Part 33 certification rules for its electric... MagniX Charges Ahead...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
heraldsun.com

‘Ugly’ mud may hold key to saving vital ecosystems off Georgia, Carolinas coastlines

Seen from above, the salt marsh on the backside of Jekyll Island looks healthy, green and vibrant, its spartina grass rippling in the Georgia breeze. But a closer look reveals a nasty scar covering a section of once-thriving marsh. The federal government smothered five acres of the tideland in 2019 when it pumped black muck from a nearby dredging project onto the watery savanna.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Federal Regulators Announce $149 Million in Critical Broadband Funding for Georgia Providers

Today, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and the Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband, applauded the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for announcing that Georgia providers will receive $149 million in funding to expand broadband access through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). “Hardworking Georgia families need reliable internet access for […]
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Commissioner Gary Black Named 2021 National Friend of Extension

Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary W. Black has been recognized as the 2021 National Friend of Extension by Epsilon Sigma Phi for his outstanding support for Extension. Commissioner Black was nominated for the national recognition by the University of Georgia's Alpha Beta chapter after being selected as the Georgia recipient in 2020.
SAVANNAH, GA
republicmonews.com

Surprise Stimulus Check: Millions of American Families, Individuals Are About To Receive Another Payment; You Are Lucky If You Live In These States

States throughout the nation have stepped up in recent months to issue their own Surprise Stimulus Checks while waiting for Fourth Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR, in the third wave of direct stimulus funding, the IRS has delivered more than 169 million payments, with more than 2 million taxpayers getting $1,400 checks in July. However, some politicians are pressing for the fourth wave of stimulus funding, which would be delivered in installments until the pandemic is over.
PERSONAL FINANCE

