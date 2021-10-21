Jason Cuevas of Georgia Power on the Electric Transportation Ecosystem

Georgia Power has donated $30,000 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to support the College’s economic development effort in their newly formed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force. The mission of this group is to closely examine available data to identify gaps or barriers that may be unintentionally derailing the ability of a student to be successful. The college’s task force is working to identify barriers for minority and non-traditional students and to develop solutions and add resources to make minority students more successful in reaching graduation. The funds generously donated by Georgia Power will support economic development and workforce development efforts of equity, diversity, and inclusion task force.

