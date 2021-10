The 38.28 metre Northcoast motor yacht Fugitive, listed for sale by Shannon McCoy and Michael Mahan at Worth Avenue Yachts, has had a further price reduction of $500,000. Built in GRP by US yard Northcoast to a design by Paul Frederickson, Fugitive was delivered in 2014 and most recently refitted in 2018. Adriel Design was responsible for an eco-friendly interior in Colombian rosewood accommodating 10 guests in five cabins comprising a full beam master suite on the main deck, two VIP suites, a double and a twin with a Pullman berth. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, Samsung television screens and en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep six staff aboard this yacht for sale.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 1 DAY AGO