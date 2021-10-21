CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Sunseeker motor yacht Qart Hadasht for sale

boatinternational.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 35.2 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Qart Hadasht has been listed for sale by Gary Cleaverly at Sunseeker London. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International to RINA class, with delivery in 2019, she is a model in the Sunseeker 116 range, built on the platform...

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 0

Related
boatinternational.com

First Silent Yachts 100 Explorer yacht sold

Electric yacht builder Silent Yachts has sold the first unit of its new 31 metre flagship model, the Silent 100 Explorer. Designed by Marco Casali, the first Silent 100 Explorer is due for delivery in 2023. Speaking about the sale, Silent Yachts founder and chief executive Michael Köhler said: “This...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Delta motor yacht Rochade sold

The 47.5 metre Delta motor yacht Rochade, listed for sale by Superyacht Sales & Charter, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Wes Sanford of Northrop & Johnson. Built in GRP by US yard Delta Marine to an in-house design, she was delivered in 2011 and refitted in 2021. An interior in seamless straight-grain woods, including European chestnut, walnut, wenge, and macassar ebony accommodates 12 guests in five cabins. These comprise a master suite, three doubles and a twin with Pullman berths, all with en suite bathroom facilities while a further five cabins sleep 10 crew.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Baglietto sells third 52m T52 superyacht

Italian yard Baglietto has announced the sale of the third hull in its T52 superyacht series. It comes after the second hull was sold in July 2021. The sale of the superyacht marks the yard’s seventh order in just over a year. The 52 metre displacement yacht sports exterior design...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Rossinavi motor yacht Tex now for sale with Fraser

The 28 metre Rossinavi motor yacht Tex has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by David Legrand at Fraser. Built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard Rossinavi to a design by Team 4 Design, Tex was delivered in 2002 and is RINA classed. She features an exterior design by Rossinavi with a unique classic wooden interior designed by Quatrostile, which accommodates up to nine guests in four staterooms.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Sunseeker Motor#Sunseeker London#Grp#Rina#Sport Yacht#Mediterranean
boatinternational.com

Hakvoort motor yacht Spada sold

The 33.7 metre Hakvoort motor yacht Spada, listed for sale by Toby Maclaurin and Tim Quinlan at Ocean Independence, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Alex Busher of Edmiston & Company. Built by Dutch yard Hakvoort to Lloyds class and MCA compliant, she has a timeless canoe stern...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Riva motor yacht Lady First sold

The 33.5 metre Riva motor yacht Lady First, listed for sale by ABYS Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Michael Rafferty of IYC. Built in GRP by historic Italian builder Riva, she was delivered in 2019 as a Dolcevita 110 model and has been meticulously maintained by her crew ever since.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Burger motor yacht Patriot for sale

The 35.38 metre Burger motor yacht Patriot has been listed for sale by Sean Doyle and Wes Sanford at Northrop & Johnson. She was built in aluminium by US superyacht builder Burger Boat to a design by Don O’Keefe and delivered in 2005 with her most recent refit in 2021 and is ABS classed. She has a Mediterranean style interior design featuring African cherry wood and Madrona burl joinery with the unmistakeable Burger Yacht beamed and coffered ceilings.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Custom Line motor yacht Ocean Z for sale

The 33 metre Custom Line motor yacht Ocean Z has been listed for sale by Stuart Larsen and Trevor Carroll at Fraser. Built in GRP by Italian yard Ferretti to a design by Zuccon International Project, she was launched in April 2018 as a Custom Line Navetta 33 model. The brief was for a tri-deck yacht with elegant, yet aggressive lines. The owner was also looking for high interior volumes and a bright interior.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cars
boatinternational.com

Ferretti motor yacht Montrachet sold

The 24.71 metre Ferretti motor yacht Montrachet, listed for sale by Moran Yacht & Ship, has been sold in a direct deal. Delivered in 2012, she was built in GRP by Italian yard Ferretti with design inside and out by Zuccon International Project. Accommodation is for eight guests, split between a full beam master suite, two doubles and a twin, all located on the lower deck and equipped with entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities. There are also quarters for a crew of three.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Aicon motor yacht Bluocean sold

The 25.91 metre Aicon motor yacht Bluocean, listed for sale by Jarrett Hiebert at Merle Wood & Associates, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Mike Burke of Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by Italian yard Aicon, Bluocean was delivered in 2010 and has been immaculately maintained since launch....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Westport motor yacht Our Heritage sold

The 34.14 metre Westport motor yacht Our Heritage, listed for sale by Michael Mahan and Shannon McCoy at Worth Avenue Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Trevor Carroll of Fraser. Built in GRP by US yard Westport to a design by Jack Sarin, she was delivered in...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Further €9M price drop on Lürssen motor yacht Valerie

The 85 metre Lürssen motor yacht Valerie, listed for sale by Maria Dobroserdova at Dynamiq Sales & Charter, has had a further price reduction of €9 million. Built in steel and aluminium by German yard Lürssen to a design by Espen Oeino and Lloyds classed, Valerie was delivered in 2011 with her latest refit in 2019, and has had the same owner since new. Designer Reymond Langton has taken full advantage of her impressive volume of 2,755GT to create an expansive interior accommodating 17 guests in nine cabins, with an additional guest-finished cabin for staff on the upper deck.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Price drop on Moonen motor yacht Midnight Saga II

The 25.69 metre Moonen motor yacht Midnight Saga II, listed for sale by Jeroen van der Vliet at Van der Vliet Quality Yachts, has received a price reduction of €125,000. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Moonen to a design by Diana Yacht Design, Midnight Saga II was delivered in 1986 as a long range pocket superyacht with several refits since. An interior by Rincklake Van Endert in cherry wood and light fabrics accommodates eight guests in three cabins configured as a main deck master suite, a double and a twin with a Pullman berth. All guest cabins have entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep four staff aboard this yacht for sale.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

The 10 biggest yachts for sale in the world

Discover the 10 biggest yachts in the world, including the soon to be auctioned Y910, the 106 metre Lürssen Amadea and Benetti's 108 metre IJE. Set to be auctioned in November 2021, the 120 metre in-build superyacht conversion known as Y910 is currently the largest yacht listed for sale in the world. Asking €25,000,000 but with no reserve price at auction, the former passenger ship is lying at the Fincantieri shipyard in Trieste, Italy. The hull and superstructure are nearly complete while the interior is awaiting the instruction of a new owner. With an interior volume of 6,000GT spread across eight decks and around 1,360 square metres of exterior deck space, Project Y910 is also one of the world’s biggest superyacht projects currently under construction.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Westport motor Rebellious sold

The 39.62 metre Westport tri-deck motor yacht Rebellious, listed for sale by Whit Kirtland at Northrop & Johnson, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Pam Barlow of Luke Brown Yachts. Built in GRP by US yard Westport, she was delivered in 2006 as a Westport 130 model and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Tecnomar motor yacht Modus sold

The 40.2 metre Tecnomar motor yacht Modus, listed for sale by Vangelis Filiadis at IYC, has been sold with the buyer introduced by RJA Marketing.. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Tecnomar to a design by Luca Dini, Modus was delivered in 2014 with a full refit in 2018. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five luxurious cabins.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Lloyds Ships motor yacht Corroboree sold

The 33.53 metre Lloyds Ships motor yacht Corroboree, listed for sale by Eugenio Cannarsa and Peter Redford at Fraser Australia, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in aluminium by Australian yard Lloyds Ships to a design by Benetti, she was delivered in 1998 with a specific remit to serve as a charter yacht in the waters around Australia. A refit in 2017 saw her updated with a Ricky Smith Designs interior, accommodating 12 guests in five cabins configured as a master suite, VIP suite, and three doubles plus two Pullman berths. All guest cabins have entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep six staff.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Sanlorenzo motor yacht Les Bruxellois for sale

The 34.1 metre Sanlorenzo motor yacht Les Bruxellois has been listed for sale by Yachting Partners International. One of the Sanlorenzo SD112 series, this tri-deck semi-displacement yacht features naval architecture by the in-house team and exterior styling by Francesco Paszkowski with delivery in 2017. Accommodation is for up to ten guests split across five cabins including an owner’s cabin, a VIP suite, two double cabins and a twin room. In addition, there is crew accommodation for a staff of five people.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Intermarine motor yacht Savannah for sale

The 35.97 metre Intermarine motor yacht Savannah has been listed for sale by Kristen Klein and Whit Kirtland at Northrop & Johnson. Built in GRP by US yard Intermarine to ABS class, Savannah was delivered in 2001 with a full refit in 2011. Accommodation is for ten guests in five luxurious cabins consisting of a full-beam master suite, two doubles and two twins, and all cabins have entertainment centres and full en-suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Royal Denship explorer yacht Big Aron for sale

The 46.7 metre Royal Denship explorer yacht Big Aron has been listed for sale by John DeCaro at All Ocean Yachts. Built in steel and aluminium by Danish yard Royal Denship - Assens to a design by Ole Steen Knudsen, she was delivered in 2004 as a world-girdling expedition yacht and most recently refitted in 2020. She accommodates 10 guests in large staterooms. The master suite is situated on the upper deck and has a walk-in wardrobe and adjoining office and lounge while the four guest staterooms are below deck, consisting of two king-sized bed cabins and two twins, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy