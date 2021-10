Let’s do that blues thang and make it rang! Get your blues on with the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues this Thurs. from noon till 2pm on AshevilleFM! Listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live at ashevillefm.org and anytime for one week following the live show! How about a new release by Tas Cru and a new one chronicling the early Sun Records recordings by Little Milton? You can also chew on some choice cuts from Delbert McClinton, Swamp Boogie Queen-Katie Webster, Aaron Neville, Stevie Ray Vaughan and ZZ Top! The Notcho’ Blues Artist this week is Mary Chapin Carpenter! Join the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues this week for two hours of mind dangling, butt wrangling blues, baby!

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO