Call for application

eso.org
 5 days ago

Encouraged by the positive response of the community to its first edition in 2021, the Office for Science in the Directorate of Science is glad to organise the "Hypatia Colloquium" series 2022. PhD students and early postdocs (max 3 years from the PhD) working in any field of theoretical...

www.eso.org

libertywingspan.com

Integrity in college applications

I feel that a lot of the time, many students on campus feel this innate pressure to “be” a certain way. There has to be a set of personality traits that everyone’s expected to embody and certain accomplishes that need to be lined up. Over the course of close to...
COLLEGES
The Daily Collegian

Call for Rock Ethics Institute Faculty Fellowship applications

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Rock Ethics Institute (REI) is now accepting applications for its 2022-23 Faculty Fellowship program. REI fellowships provide up to $10,000 for a two-course release from teaching to support ethics-related projects by Penn State faculty. Faculty at all career levels and at all Penn State campuses are eligible to apply.
COLLEGES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Applications rise at nursing schools

STORRS, Conn. – Nurses around the U.S. are getting burned out by the COVID-19 crisis and quitting, yet applications to nursing schools are rising, driven by what educators say are young people who see the global emergency as an opportunity and a challenge. Among them is University of Connecticut sophomore...
COLLEGES
austintexas.gov

Open Call for Applications for Austin's 2023 Artist Access Program

Applications for the 2023 Artist Access Program will be open October 15 through December 15, 2021. Applications for the 2023 Artist Access Program will be open October 15 through December 15, 2021. Open office hours will be held throughout the period to assist applicants with completing the application. The Artist...
AUSTIN, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Apartments accepting applications

Palladium USA has begun accepting applications for its affordable apartments with the plan to have tenants begin moving in on Nov. 15. Senior Vice President and COO Fred D’Lizarraga said the company has started reaching out to the roughly 700 people who have signed up for the online interest list to notify them they can apply. People interesting in applying […]
REAL ESTATE
muncievoice.com

Solving Immigration Application Challenges

The immigration application process might seem daunting to many people. There are so many steps and documentation that it can be challenging to figure out where to start. But, if this sounds like something that you’re dealing with, you’ve come to the right place. Tedious Documentation. There are documents you...
IMMIGRATION
councilbluffs-ia.gov

Dodge Trust Application Open

The Dodge Trust accepts applications for the 2021 distribution until November 19, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. The Dodge Trust was established in 1989 when the City of Council Bluffs received a third of the residuary estate of General Grenville Dodge. The purpose of the Dodge Trust is to provide funding for basic human needs to the citizens of Council Bluffs, Iowa. All Dodge Trust applicants should be charitable organizations or agencies.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
wjpitch.com

Seniors prepare for college applications

As homework starts picking up and the pressure of college applications increases, the most stressful period has arrived for seniors. No matter what decision seniors are making for next year, the time to apply for colleges is in the next few months. For some seniors, they are the first child from their home applying to college, and have no one to give them advice.
MENTAL HEALTH
Clackamas Review

CCC seeks instructors, volunteers for new makerspace

Clackamas Community College nears completion on one-of-a-kind creative work space for public useClackamas Community College is seeking personnel to help instruct participants and manage equipment in the new Les de Asis Makerspace, an on-campus creative workshop soon to open for public use. Billed as the first of its kind in Clackamas County, the space will provide students and community members the ability to explore their creativity through access to tools and training in the areas of woodworking, construction, metalworking, digital manufacturing, sewing and more. "The constituency is definitely the college community, the community at large, hobbyists, inventors, startups, things of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Globe Gazette

Applications open for Pearson scholarship

The application for the Iowa Games 2022 Brian Pearson Memorial Scholarship Award is now open. This scholarship is awarded each year to one female and one male individual in their junior or senior year of high school. The award is in honor of former Iowa State University basketball player Brian...
COLLEGES
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
washingtoninformer.com

Black Farmers’ Boycott Against John Deere Equipment Ongoing after Company Refuses Conference Participation

A National Black Farmers Association-led boycott of John Deere equipment that began a month ago remains ongoing with the group’s members adamantly stating that the nearly 200-year-old American industrial giant apparently cares little for equality and inclusiveness. The association said in a statement that the boycott hinges on the Deere...
AGRICULTURE
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

EQIP application deadline approaches

The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service in Texas has announced the first funding application deadline of Oct. 29, 2021, for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. A second funding application deadline will be Feb. 11, 2022. Applications are taken year round for NRCS programs, but deadlines are announced to rank and fund eligible conservation projects. Producers interested in…
ENVIRONMENT
eso.org

VVVX DR1.1 Published: Releasing the Entire Ks Time Series

The VISTA Cycle 2 ESO Public Survey project -VVV eXtended- PI D. Minniti, P. Lucas, is carried out with VIRCAM on VISTA in the JHKs filters and covers a total of ~1540 deg2 of the southern Galactic plane. The VVVX DR1.1 complements DR1 by mainly providing i) the missing Ks time series and ii) the source lists generated from the pawprints published in DR1, which were observed between July 2016 and March 2018. The released data total about 9 TB. Science products generated from observations in the time interval from April 2018 to October 2019 are accessible in the already published DR2 release.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Boston

2 Massachusetts Schools At Top Of Best Universities In The World List

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts snagged the top two spots on the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Global Universities. Harvard University came in at number one with a global score of 100.0 while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was second with a score of 97.5. The ranking is created using 13 metrics such as research reputation, number of publications, and how often the university is cited in research. Stanford University, University of California-Berkeley and University of Oxford round out the top five.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The 74

Incentives Boost Use of Quality Curriculum

The number of teachers using curriculum aligned to academic standards has ticked up since 2019, rising more quickly in states that have adopted policies incentivizing the use of high-quality materials than in others, according to a new report from the RAND Corp. Teachers are much more likely to use standards-aligned math curriculum than English language […]
EDUCATION
Calhoun County Journal

Free College Application Week

October 18, 2021 Lee Evancho Do you have a high school student looking to apply to college at JSU? Now is the time! Buffy Lockette, Director of Public Relations, for JSU sent out the following information explaining the how to take advantage of this free application week. Official Release Alabama’s College and Career Week and National Transfer […]
COLLEGES

