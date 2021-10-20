CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 1910 Colorado School Remodeled Into a Home Selling For $200k

By Matt Sparx
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This could be your chance to buy a one-of-a-kind home in Colorado. This home used to be a school way back in the day. As a matter of fact, over 100 years ago. The 1910 Loma Schoolhouse is not deemed a historical site, but it has the looks of one according...

