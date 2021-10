TENNERTON — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School Lady Bucs varsity volleyball team triumphed over Lewis County in a home match for Senior Night on Thursday, October 7. It was a very bittersweet night for the team and for Coach Ashley Stanton. “In 2015, we all began our journey together. Coach Crites and I, as new middle school coaches, and these young ladies as sixth graders. It has been a privilege and an honor to have coached these girls over the last seven years. We have been through a lot together. Words cannot even describe how proud I am of each of them,” praised Coach Stanton.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO